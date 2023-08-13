SPORTS-BACK-SAN-FRANCISCO-BRUCE-BOCHY-1-SJ.jpg

Former San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy acknowledges the crowd at Oracle Park during a video tribute during his first return as manager of the Texas Rangers, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in San Francisco, Calif. (Karl Mondon/Bay Area News Group)

 Karl Mondon

Shayna Rubin, Bay Area News Group

SAN FRANCISCO — It’s rare to see a crowd gathered around the visiting dugout before first pitch. But for Bruce Bochy, fans Friday night arrived early toting signs and cheering his name hoping to catch their beloved former manager’s attention. Then they gave him a long standing ovation when Bochy was announced with starting lineup.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.