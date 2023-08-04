SPORTS-BBN-GIANTS-CRAWFORD-SJ

San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford #35 puts the tag on Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo #2 but doesn't have the ball as Perdomo steals second base in the first inning of their MLB game at Oracle Park in San Francisco, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group/TNS)

 Jane Tyska

Evan Webeck, The Mercury News

SAN FRANCISCO — More times than any other player, Brandon Crawford has rounded second base on a base hit at Oracle Park and set his sights on third.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.