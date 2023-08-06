FAIRFIELD — Alan Sanchez outdueled Angel Beltran Villa of Mexicali over eight rounds in his welterweight bout to earn a victory by unanimous decision Saturday night at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.
Referees scored the fight 77-75, 78-74, 79-73 for Sanchez with both fighters delivering punishing blows throughout, according to a variety of internet reports The 32-year-old Fairfield native improved to 23-5-1 with 10 knockouts. It was his third straight victory.
The fight was on the undercard of the main event between YouTube star Jake Paul and UFC legend Nate Diaz on international pay-per-view.
The two fighters continued to deliver hard shots against each other. Sanchez came on strong in the eighth round with a big right hand to the face, a hook to the body, and a big uppercut in the final round. Sanchez followed with another right hand that landed flush and a crushing left hook but the two fighters were left standing after an intense bout.
Sanchez's last fight came Oct. 29 at Cache Creek Casino in Brooks when he scored a 10-round major decision over Saul Bustos of Los Angeles. It earned Sanchez the WBA Fedecentro title.
That fight ended a 17-month layoff for the local boxer. The former WBC Continental American’s Welterweight Champion had been out of the ring since May 1, 2021.
Sanchez has been fighting professionally since making his debut June 4, 2009, with a unanimous-decision victory over Jesse Isais at the Four Point Sheraton in San Diego.
Sanchez’s daughter, Eliana Grace, was born shortly after that fight in October. He has spent the time since training and sparring in Stockton, while also taking care of her.
Beltran Villa was handed just the second loss of his career and fell to 17-2 with 10 knockouts. He scored a knockout June 23 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Ontario with a win over Abraham Afful of Ghana. He is a 27-year-old southpaw who debuted in 2018.
"I've been watching him," Sanchez said before the fight to the Daily Republic. "He's a boxer that comes forward right at you. I plan to box him for a couple of rounds and then really put on the pressure."
Sanchez was probably hit more than he expected in the early rounds but did finish strong in the late rounds to score the unanimous decision.
