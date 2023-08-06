FAIRFIELD — Alan Sanchez outdueled Angel Beltran Villa of Mexicali over eight rounds in his welterweight bout to earn a victory by unanimous decision Saturday night at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Referees scored the fight 77-75, 78-74, 79-73 for Sanchez with both fighters delivering punishing blows throughout, according to a variety of internet reports The 32-year-old Fairfield native improved to 23-5-1 with 10 knockouts. It was his third straight victory.

