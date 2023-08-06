SPORTS-HKN-SHARKS-KARLSSON-PENGUINS-SJ

San Jose Sharks' Erik Karlsson (65) skates on the ice during warmups before their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the SAP Center in San Jose, California on Oct. 27, 2022. (Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Area News Group/TNS)

Erik Karlsson’s time with the San Jose Sharks – a sometimes electrifying but all-too-often disappointing five-year period in which the team made only one playoff appearance – came to an end Sunday as the three-time Norris Trophy winner was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Completing one of the biggest trades of his brief tenure as Sharks general manager, Mike Grier sent Karlsson, forward Dillon Hamaliuk, and San Jose’s 2026 third-round NHL draft selection to the Penguins for Pittsburgh’s 2024 first-round NHL draft selection, forward Mikael Granlund, forward Mike Hoffman, and defenseman Jan Rutta.

