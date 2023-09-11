SPORTS-FBN-RAIDERS-BRONCOS-GET

Jimmy Garoppolo (10) of the Las Vegas Raiders attempts a pass during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Denver. (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images/TNS)

The Raiders opened the season with a 17-16 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.

They’ve beaten Denver seven consecutive times.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.