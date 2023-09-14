Ron Kroichick, San Francisco Chronicle
NAPA — Three weeks removed from the Tour Championship and two weeks ahead of the Ryder Cup, the PGA Tour is making its annual stop in Napa starting Thursday for the Fortinet Championship.
Or as we like to call it: the tournament in perpetual search of an identity.
Is this Max Homa's personal party? That's a cool niche. Homa, a Cal alum and one of the most charismatic players in golf, outdueled former Stanford standout Maverick McNealy to win this event two years ago. Last year, Homa chipped in on the 72nd hole to win again.
Is it a Ryder Cup prelude? Homa and Justin Thomas are this week's headliners, as they try to sharpen their games before heading to Italy later this month to represent the United States. U.S. captain Zach Johnson and vice captain Stewart Cink also are in the field, chasing birdies but mostly contemplating the daunting task of winning the Cup in hostile territory.
Is it mostly an excuse to eat good food and drink fine wine? Well, yeah. Johnny Miller, who was instrumental in bringing the PGA Tour back to Silverado Resort in 2014, predicted wine country would entice players, and Johnson and Cink echoed the sentiment.
Even so, this week's field is strikingly bereft of brand-name tour pros. Homa (No. 7) and Thomas (No. 24) are the only players in the top 30 of this week's world ranking. Sahith Theegala (No. 37) and Cam Davis (No. 49) make it a grand total of four players in the top 50.
That's not nearly enough to pry eyes away from college football and the NFL.
"The fall has always been complicated," Cink said Tuesday at Silverado. "It's not unique to this tournament. Fall events are not on network television, and that leaves them with an uphill climb.
"Every tournament has to set itself apart in some way. ... It's tricky, but this one has the allure of Napa – not just the wine, but also the food, weather and architecture. It's such an awesome place."
Cink called the Fortinet "a feel-good event in a lot of ways," given the venue. Silverado's North Course offers a pleasant stroll, challenging in some ways but not imposing by tour standards. Fun to play, as Cink put it.
This helps create a low-key vibe, with the year's major championships already in the books and sports fans mostly fixated on football. Golf will always linger in the background starting in September, exactly why PGA Tour officials moved up their playoff events to end in mid-August.
That's also why the tournament at Silverado will not resonate in the sports world until it jumps into the meat of the schedule, before the Tour Championship. This counts as a longshot – too many established events, hardly any openings on the calendar – but Fortinet executive Jim Overbeck is holding out hope.
"We love PGA Tour golf, we love Napa and we love big names," Overbeck said. "I've been very vocal with the tour about doing more and maybe getting into the regular season. We'd jump at the opportunity to do that, but we'll wait and see."
Homa's emergence the past few years, propelled in part by his back-to-back victories at Silverado, boosts the tournament's visibility. (So does his endorsement deal with Fortinet.) Not only has he become a top-10 player, he also has gained a wide following given his engaging personality and social-media quips.
Now, ready or not, he's the face of this tournament. Homa is trying to become the first PGA Tour player since Steve Stricker in 2011 to win the same tournament in three consecutive years.
Still, Homa's readiness for his impending Ryder Cup debut will become an even more scrutinized story line. This week, at least, that's the identity of the Fortinet – as a warm-up act for the emotional team event on deck.
Homa was restless to make the U.S. squad, especially after he went 4-0 last year in his inaugural Presidents Cup. How he and Thomas play at Silverado – Thomas was the most hotly debated captain's pick — will be dissected in detail ahead of the opening session Sept. 29 in Rome.
"I don't think it's possible, but I hope they both win," Cink said, smiling. "That would be great for their confidence."
This isn't ideal for tournament officials, having what happens at Silverado mostly viewed through the lens of the Ryder Cup. But it's better than the situation for other events in the fall, when even many golf fans have moved onto other sporting pursuits.
Plus, let's face it: The Ryder Cup is the most compelling event on the remaining 2023 golf calendar. Zach Johnson, a down-to-earth gentleman who grew up in Iowa, understands the pressure he accepted in becoming U.S. captain.
In many ways it's akin to what Golden State Warriors/USA Basketball coach Steve Kerr experienced at last week's FIBA World Cup, where the U.S. finished fourth. The tone of many fans' reaction fell somewhere between outrage and disgust, as if it were a moral failure for the Americans to lose.
Johnson no doubt will face similarly ridiculous criticism if Europe wins the Ryder Cup, as it has done seven times in the past 10 editions.
"I kind of know what I signed up for," Johnson said. "You just deflect some of the arrows and try to navigate what you can. I love responsibility, I love difficulty, I love being pushed and being somewhat uncomfortable if that makes sense."
Before he dives into the cauldron in Rome, he will enjoy a comfortable week in Napa. Golf, food, wine — not a terrible identity, all in all.
