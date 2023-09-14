SPORTS-19TH-HOLE-THURSDAY-AT-MASTERS-28-AT.jpg

Max Homa, left, laughs with Scottie Scheffler as they walk down the first fairway during first round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

 Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.co

Ron Kroichick, San Francisco Chronicle

NAPA — Three weeks removed from the Tour Championship and two weeks ahead of the Ryder Cup, the PGA Tour is making its annual stop in Napa starting Thursday for the Fortinet Championship.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.