SPORTS-BBO-GIANTS-ATHLETICS-2-SJ

Oakland Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom (37) congratulates teammate Nick Allen (2) after hitting a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants in the second inning at the Coliseum in Oakland, California, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group/TNS)

OAKLAND – Alex Cobb sat and stewed.

All he could do was watch as the Giants’ lead evaporated in the sixth inning of an eventual 8-6 loss Sunday afternoon to the Oakland A’s.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.