DRGraphics-National-Sports

OAKLAND — Gunnar Henderson was too good to hit for the cycle Sunday.

The rookie was a single away from recording the eighth cycle in Orioles history when he came to bat in the eighth inning, but he was hitting the ball too hard for singles. Henderson roped a 103.6 mph double down the right field line, choosing to sprint to second for his fourth extra-base hit of the afternoon rather than hold up at first for the cycle.

