Oakland Athletics fans chant in the seventh inning of the Bay Bridge series against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park in San Francisco, Calif., on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Ray Chavez/Bay Area News Group)

 Ray Chavez

Curtis Pashelka, Bay Area News Group

OAKLAND — Oakland Athletics team president David Kaval says the team has narrowed the list of potential temporary homes while construction of their proposed stadium on the Las Vegas Strip is underway to three cities: Oakland, the Las Vegas suburb of Summerlin, and San Francisco.

