SPORTS-OAKLAND-AS-DFA-STRUGGLING-VETERAN-1-SJ.jpg

Oakland Athletics' Ramon Laureano (22) sits dejected in the dugout in the ninth inning of their MLB game at the Coliseum in Oakland, Calif., on Friday, June 16, 2023. The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Oakland Athletics 6-1. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group)

 JOSE CARLOS FAJARDO

Curtis Pashelka, Bay Area News Group

Ramón Laureano was designated for assignment on Saturday morning as the Oakland A’s – owners of the worst record in baseball – continued their roster turnover.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.