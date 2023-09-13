SPORTS-FBN-JETS-RODGERS-GET

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is helped off the field after an injury during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Elsa/Getty Images/TNS)

 Elsa

Antwan Staley, New York Daily News

On Tuesday morning, a source confirmed quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss the rest of the season after rupturing his Achilles just four plays into his Jets career. The 39-year-old underwent an MRI Tuesday to confirm Jets’ fans worst fear.

