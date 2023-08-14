Michael McDowell has pulled off the upset of the season – and he’s changed the complexion of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs in doing so.

The driver of the 34 car started fourth and led 50-plus laps to take home a victory on Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The win makes the Front Row Motorsports driver the 13th driver to clinch a postseason spot via race win, which means there are only three more slots in the 16-car playoff unaccounted for.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.