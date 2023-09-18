SPORTS-FBN-NFL-PASSING-PH

Opposing defensive coordinators have thrown some new things at Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in the first two games of the season, including on Sept. 14, 2023, at home against the Minnesota Vikings. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)

Here's a stat the NFL probably wants you pass-happy, fantasy football-loving new-schoolers to look away from after a Week-1-plus-Week-2-Thursday-nighter throwback to old-school football:

Twelve of the 16 teams that won Week 1 threw for fewer than 246 yards, including seven that threw for fewer than 175 yards. Week 2 opened with Jalen Hurts throwing for 193 yards to beat the Vikings 34-28 and raise his record to 2-0 while averaging 181.5 yards passing per game.

