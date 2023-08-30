FAIRFIELD — Fairfield native Jeff Wilson reached the match play portion of the U.S. Senior Amateur Championship Monday at the Martis Camp Club in Truckee but was eliminated in his first match.
Wilson, president of Toyota Vallejo, lost in the Round of 64 to Joe Palmer of Norwalk, Iowa by a total of 5 and 3. Palmer, ranked No. 45, had a five-stroke lead with three holes to play to defeat No. 20 Wilson.
Wilson tied for 14th after the weekend with a two-day total of 149 after stroke play. He stumbled with four bogeys but had three birdies Sunday to finish with a round of 3-over-par 75. He opened the tournament with a 74 on Saturday.
The 60-year-old golfer was one of 156 golfers competing in a field that has an age range of 55 to 76 yards old, hails from 37 states and eight countries, and also includes 14 former United States Golfing Association champions. Wilson was one of those returning champions.
Competition will continue through Thursday when the head-to-head championship match will be held over 18 holes.
In 2018, Wilson won the U.S. Senior Amateur with a 2-and-1 victory over defending champion Sean Knapp. He tied for 31st in the 2018 U.S. Senior Open and became just the second player to earn low-amateur in both the U.S. Open and the U.S. Senior Open, joining Marvin "Vinny" Giles III.
Wilson was also low amateur at the 2000 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach and has competed in 40 USGA championships, including four U.S. Opens. He regained his amateur status in 1997 after bouncing around several mini tours.
Last year, Wilson added to his collection of amateur golf medals at The Kittanset Club in Marion, Massachusetts, shooting consecutive 1-under-par 70s to share medalist honors at the 2022 U.S. Senior Amateur. He was eventually eliminated during match play in the Round of 32.
Martis Camp is a Tom Fazio-designed course in Truckee that was build in 2008. It measures 7,389 yards in the Sierra Nevadas and has a par of 72. Fazio has designed over 200 courses with 46 ranked by Golf Digest among the 200 best in the United States. Martis Camp Club currently checks in at No. 134.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.