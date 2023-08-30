DRGraphics-Solano-Sports
By Glen Faison

FAIRFIELD — Fairfield native Jeff Wilson reached the match play portion of the U.S. Senior Amateur Championship Monday at the Martis Camp Club in Truckee but was eliminated in his first match.

Wilson, president of Toyota Vallejo, lost in the Round of 64 to Joe Palmer of Norwalk, Iowa by a total of 5 and 3. Palmer, ranked No. 45, had a five-stroke lead with three holes to play to defeat No. 20 Wilson.

