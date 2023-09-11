DRGraphics-National-Sports

NEW YORK — Novak Djokovic secured his 24th grand slam title and became the oldest US Open champion in the Open era after a gruelling victory over Daniil Medvedev.

The 36-year-old Serbian, who is back up to world number one, beat third seed Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 for a fourth Flushing Meadows crown.

