Stefan Bondy, New York Daily News
NEW YORK — Coco Gauff got the easy victory but not much credit from her grumpy opponent.
The American completed the most lopsided match of her career in Tuesday’s 6-0, 6-2 US Open quarterfinal annihilation of Jelena Ostapenko, who blamed the schedule and shadows for the lackluster effort.
Ostapenko, who beat No. 1 Iga Swiatek late Sunday night, said the quick turnaround to Tuesday’s noon match was stifling and unfair. She noted that Gauff played her previous match Sunday morning, giving her a rest advantage of a few hours and an extra night of good sleep.
“I think it’s really hard to recover from those night matches, because after beating world No. 1, I went to sleep at like 5 in the morning,” a dejected Ostapenko said. “And you sleep for, I don’t know, maybe like seven, eight hours, but you completely don’t recover.
“Yesterday the whole day I felt very low energy. I thought today I was, like, going to wake up and feel better. But honestly, I didn’t really feel much better.”
Ostapenko, the 20th seed and former French Open winner, said the 90-degree heat wasn’t an issue but the shadows from the morning sun ruined the sight lines on Arthur Ashe Stadium.
“It was very hard to see the ball because half of the court was in the shadow and half was in the sun,” the 26-year-old said. “Some balls I didn’t really see where they were flying. So I was trying to focus on where the ball is. It was really hard to see, especially on the returns, I felt like I was reacting too late because of the shadow.”
Asked about Gauff’s growth from their previous matchup, Ostapenko didn’t sound too impressed.
“I was expecting a little bit more from her today,” Ostapenko said. “I felt like she had a lot of pressure because obviously to play at home is not easy, as I experienced it before myself.
“Maybe she changed the tactics a little bit. She’s a great player, still very young. But I mean, as I said, the score is what it is, but so many games, especially in the second set, I had so many chances and I was missing the balls which I normally am not missing.”
Gauff, 19, set the tone by bageling Ostapenko in a first set that lasted just 20 minutes. The second set was a little less comfortable for Gauff, but victory was never in doubt as Ostapenko melted under the heat with 36 total unforced errors (Gauff had just 14). Gauff called it her best performance of this tournament but wouldn’t dismiss Ostapenko’s gripes about the schedule. It’s worth noting that Gauff played a doubles match Saturday while Ostapenko was resting.
“I definitely could tell that she was a little bit frustrated with her performance,” Gauff said.
Gauff, seeded 6th, will have plenty of rest before her next match Thursday, which won’t start before 7 p.m. As the first American teenager to advance to the US Open semis since Serena Williams, she’ll face the winner of Tuesday night’s match between No. 30 Sorana Cirestea and No. 10 Karolina Muchova.
The comparisons to Williams keep coming.
“It’s something that I’m used to a lot,” Gauff said. “I’m not going to sit here and be like, ‘Oh, I’m shocked.’ But I feel like a lot of the stats have aligned with [Serena Williams], and people find new things to think about. I was the first teenager in the quarters [at the U.S. Open since Williams] and now semis. So I’m guessing if I win it’s going to be the finals. It’s just going to keep going.”
The comparison that has eluded Gauff, at least thus far, is the Grand Slam title that Williams won when she was just 17. This tournament is Gauff’s best chance to start catching up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.