Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs with the ball as safety Justin Reid (20) pursues during training camp at Missouri Western State University on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in St. Joseph, Missouri. (Tammy Ljungblad/Kansas City Star/TNS)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All-Pro Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce suffered a hyperextended knee during practice on Tuesday, coach Andy Reid said.
His status is uncertain as the Chiefs play host to the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football to open the season at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
“We’ll just see how it goes,” Reid said.
Kelce is the Chiefs’ top receiving threat and Patrick Mahomes’ favorite target. He led the team with a career-high 110 receptions last season and is expected to play a major role again as the Chiefs work in several new receivers.
The Chiefs have two other tight ends on their active roster: Noah Gray and Blake Bell.
“We’re just going to keep doing what we do and we’ll be ready to roll,” Bell said. “Whatever it is we’ll be ready to rock and roll and be ready to play.”
Bell said Kelce’s injury occurred while the team was working on its red zone offense.
“Coaches have done a great job preparing us all week,” Gray said. “All the guys are ready. We just have go out there and do the job to the best of our ability.”
If Kelce doesn’t play, the Chiefs would likely be without two of their top players. All-Pro defensive end Chris Jones hasn’t been with the team – he is holding out amid contract negotiations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.