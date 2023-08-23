Rick Stroud, Tampa Bay Times
TAMPA, Fla. — First, Baker Mayfield won over his teammates.
Very intentionally, he built fast relationships on and off the field with all of them using his candor and charisma.
Next, he won over his coaches, gaining command of a new offense under coordinator Dave Canales.
On Tuesday, Mayfield won the job as the Bucs’ starting quarterback over former Florida Gators star Kyle Trask.
Coach Todd Bowles saw enough after two preseason games — one in which Mayfield didn’t even see action — to end the competition and give Mayfield nearly three weeks to prepare to start the regular season at Minnesota.
“Baker is the starting quarterback,” Bowles said. “Kyle is No. 2.”
Bowles met with Trask Tuesday morning to tell him the news, then informed Mayfield.
“There’s a lot that goes into it. I can’t sit up here and give you every detail,” Bowles said. “We go through minicamp, training camp and (organized team activities). We love everything Kyle has done and it’s gotten leaps and bounds better, and he has in the spring and he’s continued to get better and we’re excited about him.
“Baker is our guy right now, experience-wise and understanding the playbook just a little bit better. ... We like both guys. We like where we’re at.”
Mayfield certainly wasn’t surprised by the decision that had been expected almost after he signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Bucs in March, joining his fourth team since July 2022.
“Coach Bowles came up to me this morning. He’d told me he’d already talked to Kyle already and just informed me we’re going to roll with and just continue to make smart decisions and go from there,” Mayfield said. “Now I’ve just got to lead like I know how, and the real thing is right around the corner so it’s an exciting time.”
Just like he did as a walk-on at both Texas Tech and Oklahoma, or battling Sam Darnold for the starting job in Carolina, Mayfield came out on top in the competition with Trask. He showed a quicker control of the offense. His previous experience of having to be resilient and adapt to a new team helped.
Trask showed improvement, completing 28 of 36 passes for 312 yards with a touchdown and an interception in two preseason games. But he wasn’t able to overcome the command that Mayfield has on the field and even in the locker room.
“I feel like I was comfortable enough in the system, had command of the offense and able to hit guys in the right spots,” Mayfield said. “That’s not saying anything against anybody else, I just feel like I’m in good command of the offense right now.”
Mayfield went 8-of-9 passing for 63 yards and a touchdown in the preseason opener against the Steelers. He did not play against the Jets on Saturday, even after No. 3 quarterback John Wolford sprained his neck in the third quarter, forcing Trask to finish the game.
That was probably the first indication that Bowles had privately made his decision to name Mayfield the starter.
Mayfield, 28, led the Browns to an 11-5 record, a playoff appearance and win over the Steelers in the AFC wild-card game in only his third season. But in Week 2 of the 2021 season, he injured his left shoulder while making a tackle following an interception that affected his performance. The Browns traded Mayfield to Carolina just before the start of training camp last year, but he still was able to win the job over Darnold and P.J. Williams.
Mayfield sustained an ankle injury the same week the Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule last season. He eventually was claimed off waivers by the Rams and came off the bench against the Raiders after only a couple days with the team. Mayfield didn’t mind having to compete for the starting job in Tampa Bay but was ready for the competition to end.
“Luckily, my upbringing made me do that,” Mayfield said last week of having to battle to start. “I grew up in a great household but when it came down to sports, I was always a late bloomer so I always had to fight and work harder to earn stuff. You just roll with the punches. That’s the part of controlling what you can. If you focus on the negative stuff, you’re not going to be able to make a positive out of the opportunity you have. There’s always a chance to make something of it.”
In his mind, however, he never doubted he would win the job, just like he has done everywhere he’s been since high school. So he wasn’t the least bit surprised by the news.
“No, I expect to be the starter,” Mayfield said. “I know how talented I am. I know what type of leader I am. Now it’s time for the real thing. We’re about to have the real games and everybody is excited here.
“This was the game I’ve always dreamt of playing and wanted to play since I was little. Just to be able to be on a platform now with a great franchise and to earn the job, it’s an unbelievable feeling. You never want to take those for granted. You know, I’m one of 32 guys who can say they’re a starting quarterback in the NFL. It’s a special honor. I’m living out a dream but now is not the time to be satisfied. I think all of our guys are ready to push through this and see where we go.”
