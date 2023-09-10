Steven Goff, Washington Post
ST. LOUIS — Gregg Berhalter's second act as the U.S. men's national soccer team coach began Saturday afternoon in a manner sure to quell his fiercest critics. Tim Weah scored an early goal. The attack crackled with ambition and verve. This was going to be fun, albeit against the No. 74-ranked team in the world.
But as late-day shadows crept across CityPark, the outlook grew leaden. The fizz was gone. Two blunders were almost costly. The Americans did prevail in the international friendly against Uzbekistan, 3-0, but tension remained high until Ricardo Pepi and Christian Pulisic scored in the dying moments.
"Without a doubt, we know it's not even close to top performance," said defender Tim Ream, a St. Louis native who captained the squad. "The guys know that. It's already been discussed. . . . I don't think anybody's overly impressed inside the changing room, but that shows where we are as a team and where we know we need to be."
The match marked Berhalter's first game since the World Cup round-of-16 defeat to Netherlands last December in Qatar. His contract soon expired and, amid a squabble with young star Gio Reyna's parents and an investigation into an abuse case 30 years earlier, Berhalter didn't seem likely to return. The U.S. Soccer Federation, though, rehired him this summer.
"At the [national] anthem, you reflect on [returning] a little bit that you're back," Berhalter said, "and then it's back to work."
Berhalter's rehiring was not well-received by many fans, and when he was introduced before this match, the reaction was mixed. He did, however, choose a starting lineup about which few would complain: Every starter is employed by a European first-division club, including four from the English Premier League and four from the Italian Serie A.
Berhalter's mission over the next 21/2 years is to parlay individual talent, sprinkled primarily around Europe, into a top-class unit for a deep run in the World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The team's theme this week has been to "change soccer in America forever."
Berhalter's introduction of some subtle, new ideas played into the sluggish performance for the Americans, No. 11 in FIFA's latest world rankings.
"Having Coach back has been amazing," Weah said. "He's given us new things to work on. Every team needs to work on new things. We're developing our game. . . . Sometimes, it's going to be slow. Sometimes, it's going to be amazing. We just keep working."
An Italian-based trio got things started in the fourth minute. In the heart of the box, Weston McKennie (Juventus) brought down a cross by Pulisic (AC Milan). When four defenders collapsed on McKennie, he touched the ball wide to Weah (Juventus) for a 15-yard one-timer into the far side of the net.
The match offered another opportunity to French-based striker Folarin Balogun (Monaco) to strengthen his case as the starter at a position that has remained wide open for years. He debuted this summer at the Concacaf Nations League and scored in the final.
Balogun's best chance in his one half of action - his minutes were limited because he's still working on fitness after a late-summer transfer - came in the 16th minute, when he sent a close-range header off the right post.
Uzbekistan, known as the White Wolves, did not have a lot of sustained possession but exposed vulnerability in the U.S. defense and pounced on mistakes by 35th-minute sub Tanner Tessmann and Ream late in the first half.
After Khojakbar Alijonov whipped a 20-yard shot off the crossbar, Matt Turner bailed out Tessmann and Ream with quality saves on free-running Eldor Shomurodov, Uzbekistan's all-time leading scorer.
In the second half, the Americans labored in the attack.
"We lacked speeding up the attack once we broke through [Uzbekistan's] front five," Berhalter said.
Pepi, Balogun's replacement, extended the lead as stoppage time began with an 18-yard one-timer for his eighth goal in just 17 appearances. On the final act of the match, Malik Tillman was taken down in the box, and Pulisic converted the penalty kick for his 26th goal in 61 matches.
"We use this game as a learning tool," Berhalter said. "It's a good baseline for us to sort of say, 'This is what international competition from other regions looks like.'"
