FAIRFIELD — Luis Grijalva posted the fastest qualifying time in the 5,000 meters Thursday night and won the second of two heats at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
The 2018 Armijo High School graduate clocked a time of 13:32.72 to set the pace and earn one of the 16 spots available for Sunday's final. Grijalva, who is competing for his native country of Guatemala, held the lead early in the race and rarely moved further back than fourth place. He had a strong kick on the last lap as some jostling took place and the runners were in a full sprint in the final laps.
Yomif Kejelcha of Ethiopia ran 13:32.82 and Mohammed Ahmed of Canada ran 13:33.16. Both of those times came in Grijalva's heat. Being a qualifier, many of the world's best ran just hard enough to grab one of the eight qualifying spots in each race. There were 43 runners in all competing in both races.
Mohamed Katir of Spain won the first heat in a time of 13:35.90.
"Pretty special," said Vacaville High School cross country coach David Monk by text, who was Grijalva's head coach at Armijo at the time. "He looks poised for something very special... he's felt great and has a ton of confidence."
The 24-year-old Fairfield native is currently ranked ninth in the world in the 5,000. He clocked his personal best time of 12:02.97 to finish third overall at a race June 2 in Italy.
Grijalva finished fourth overall at last year’s world championships in Eugene, Oregon (13:10.44). He was 12th at the Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 6, 2021 (13:10.09).
He is a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient and competes for Guatemala, though he has lived in the United States and in Fairfield for much of his life.
Grijalva was a CIF state champion in both cross country and track and field as a senior at Armijo. He went on to Northern Arizona to earn NCAA titles and All-American status in both cross country and track and field.
