FAIRFIELD — Luis Grijalva posted the fastest qualifying time in the 5,000 meters Thursday night and won the second of two heats at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

The 2018 Armijo High School graduate clocked a time of 13:32.72 to set the pace and earn one of the 16 spots available for Sunday's final. Grijalva, who is competing for his native country of Guatemala, held the lead early in the race and rarely moved further back than fourth place. He had a strong kick on the last lap as some jostling took place and the runners were in a full sprint in the final laps.

