FAIRFIELD — Luis Grijalva finished fourth in the 5,000 meters with a time of 13 minutes, 12.50 seconds Sunday night at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
The 2018 Armijo High School graduate was running in the top 10 for most of the race before a group that included eventual champion Jakob Ingebrigsten of Norway zoomed passed him with a lap to go. Grijalva, running for Guatemala, picked up the pace and closed fast, finishing just off the top three medalists with a strong finishe in the final stretch to grab fourth.
The performance matched his fourth-place finish of a year ago at the world championships in Eugene, Oregon (13:10.44).
Ingebrigsten won the race in 13:11.30 for gold, Mohamed Katir of Spain earned the silver (13:11.44) and the bronze went to Jacob Krop of Kenya (13:12.28).
Grijalva posted the fastest qualifying time in the 5,000 meters three days earlier and won the second of two heats. He clocked a time of 13:32.72 to set the pace and earn one of the 16 spots in the final. Grijalva held the lead early in the qualifier and rarely moved further back than fourth. He had a strong kick on the last lap as some jostling took place and the runners were in a full sprint in the final laps.
Yomif Kejelcha of Ethiopia ran 13:32.82 and Mohammed Ahmed of Canada ran 13:33.16. Both of those times came in Grijalva's heat. There were 43 runners in all competing in both races. Katir won the first heat in a time of 13:35.90.
The 24-year-old Fairfield native entered the world championships ranked ninth in 5,000. He clocked his personal best time of 12:02.97 to finish third overall at a race June 2 in Italy. Grijalva was 12th at the Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 6, 2021 (13:10.09).
He is a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient and competes for Guatemala, though he has lived in the United States and in Fairfield for much of his life.
Grijalva was a CIF state champion in both cross country and track and field as a senior at Armijo. He went on to Northern Arizona to earn NCAA titles and All-American status in both cross country and track and field.
