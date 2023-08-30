DRGraphics-Solano-Sports
By Glen Faison

FAIRFIELD — Luis Grijalva finished fourth in the 5,000 meters with a time of 13 minutes, 12.50 seconds Sunday night at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

The 2018 Armijo High School graduate was running in the top 10 for most of the race before a group that included eventual champion Jakob Ingebrigsten of Norway zoomed passed him with a lap to go. Grijalva, running for Guatemala, picked up the pace and closed fast, finishing just off the top three medalists with a strong finishe in the final stretch to grab fourth.

