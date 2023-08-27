SPORTS-49ERS-SHANAHAN-DESCRIBES-LOCKER-ROOM-1-SJ.jpg

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 2: San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback Trey Lance (5) heads onto the field during their game against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Area News Group)

 Nhat V. Meyer

Cam Inman, Bay Area News Group

SANTA CLARA — As beloved as Trey Lance was in two seasons with the 49ers, Friday’s trade did not exactly catch players off-guard, not after Brock Purdy seized the starting job with last season’s brilliance and not after Sam Darnold was announced Wednesday as the No. 2 quarterback ahead of Lance.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.