Jerry McDonald, Bay Area News Group
For as much angst that went into the holdout of edge rusher Nick Bosa and his potential availability for the regular season opener Sunday, it couldn’t have gone much better than it did for the 49ers in their blowout road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
First, when Bosa agreed to terms last Wednesday and got to the team facility, it provided a shot of adrenaline and enthusiasm for the entire team as they went through final preparations for what turned out to be a 30-7 season-opening victory.
In the game itself, the ripple effect of Bosa’s arrival was felt not only by the 49ers but by the Pittsburgh offensive line, which was hit by wave after wave of defensive linemen as coach Kris Kocurek shuttled nine players in and out to keep them fresh.
Bosa wound up playing 35 snaps — only tackles Javon Hargrave (42) and Arik Armstead (41) played more — with two tackles and had none of the five sacks of Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett.
Yet according to Pro Football Focus rankings, Bosa’s score of 85.5 was the highest among the linemen, one point ahead of Clelin Ferrell (84.5). And Bosa’s presence had an impact coach Kyle Shanahan has seen since the now $34 million per year man arrived as the No. 2 pick in the draft in 2019.
“That’s been the case really since Nick’s been here,” Shanahan said in a conference call Monday with local media. “That’s really why we wanted to go out and get Javon.”
The 49ers were dominant across the board up front, with Hargrave and Armstead collapsing the pocket from the interior. Armstead, who didn’t record a tackle, nonetheless got a consistent push up the middle. Hargrave had a sack, with second-year end Drake Jackson getting three and Kerry Hyder Jr. getting one.
With no training camp, Shanahan expects Bosa to work out a lot of soreness over the next couple of days before preparations begin Wednesday to face the Rams Sunday in Los Angeles.
“We just wanted to take into account his recovery after (the game),” Shanahan said. “We were really happy to get a win and reaching the play count and not exceeding what we had planned on.”
After Hargrave, Armstead and Bosa, the snap counts were as follows along the defensive front: Ferrell (31), Jackson (28), Javon Kinlaw (24), Kevin Givens (20), Hyder (16) and Austin Bryant (16).
Kinlaw, a former first-round draft pick who has battled injuries over his first three seasons, made progress according to Shanahan and helped clear a path for linebacker Fred Warner to flatten Najee Harris for a 2-yard loss on first down on Pittsburgh’s second possession.
“When Warner had that TFL (tackle for loss) when he just shot the C gap, Kinlaw took up the center and the guard which allowed Fred to make a big play,” Shanahan said. “I think Kinlaw did his job.”
The McKivitz-Watt mismatch
Right tackle Colton McKivitz took it on the chin for three sacks against Pittsburgh’s premiere edge rusher T.J. Watt, but it’s worth noting that by the time Watt got his first sack the 49ers already led 17-0.
“Watt’s as good as it gets on the edge, especially in a loud atmosphere, especially early in that game, but he kept battling and I think he’ll do better next week,” Shanahan said.
Wilks’ debut as defensive coordinator
Other than a 95-yard scoring drive in the last two minutes of the first half, the 49ers shut the Steelers out in the debut of defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, the successor for DeMeco Ryans.
“My goal was just to play with the right intent, how hard we play for the first play to the last play,” Shanahan said. “I was real proud of our team that way. Our defense, starting with three-and-out, really set the tone. They had the right intent. There’s a lot we can do better. But they flew to the ball, and they’ve been who they have been and that was really cool to see that happen with Steve for the first time.”
Aiyuk’s monster game
Brandon Aiyuk, with eight receptions for 129 yards and two touchdowns, justified all the bouquets thrown his way after a strong training camp, although Shanahan isn’t expecting those numbers every week.
“You never know how it’s going to play out,” Shanahan said. “But he got eight opportunities and came down with all eight of them. That doesn’t mean you get more. Sometimes it means you get more attention and they take it away, which helps out other people. The coolest thing about B.A. is how ready he came to play regardless.”
Actually, the coolest thing may have been his pancake block of Damontae Kazee while leading for Christian McCaffrey on a 65-yard scoring run in the third quarter. Also contributing was Ray-Ray McCloud, who played just three offensive snaps.
Rest assured the film will be replayed often in the receivers room.
“It was as good a clip as you could have to show how important every play is to us despite what type of play it is,” Shanahan said.
Quick hits
— Cornerback Ambry Thomas cleared his concussion evaluation both Sunday and Monday, Shanahan said. The 49ers had no other injuries to announce.
— Rookie place kicker Jake Moody, who had three field goals in his debut replacing Robbie Gould, gave way to Mitch Wishnowskyfor kickoff duties because of a quadriceps injury. Moody will be evaluated this week to see if he’s ready to kickoff Sunday against the Rams.
— Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir received a personal foul for a sideline late hit which Shanahan believed was avoidable, but overall drew praise for his aggressive play.
“You want players who are close to that line,” Shanahan said. “The game is way too fast and physical to hesitate and think about stuff. Demo has proven in the last year and a half that he’s a really tough, physical player.”
