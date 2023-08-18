SPORTS-FBN-KURTENBACH-COLUMN-SJ

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa warms up before the start of an NFC divisional-round playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Jan. 22, 2023. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group/TNS)

 Jose Carlos Fajardo

Dieter Kurtenbach, The Mercury News

SANTA CLARA — We all know how this ends for Nick Bosa and the 49ers: The team’s best player and the league’s best pass rusher will sign a new contract that makes him the NFL’s highest-paid non-quarterback.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.