SPORTS-FBN-49ERS-RAMS-GET

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks to pass during a 31-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, California. (Harry How/Getty Images/TNS)

 Harry How

Cam Inman, The Mercury News

INGLEWOOD — SoFi Stadium once again will turn into a raging, red cauldron on Sunday, reflecting the jersey color that 49ers’ players and their vast fan club will don in an annual pilgrimage to “Levi’s South.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.