Randy Chalmers, Will C. Wood football

Will C. Wood’s Randy Chalmers III, right, attempts to run by Pioneer’s Giovanni Perez during the football game at Will C. Wood High School in Vacaville, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)

VACAVILLE — The Will C. Wood High School varsity football team is looking to get up to the line and go on offense this season, foregoing the traditional play delivery via wide receiver to hand signals and quarterback wristbands.

“It’ll take timing and adjustments but we want to get down the field fast,” said Will C. Wood head coach Jacob Wright. “Hopefully, it’ll pay off and by the end of the year we will be playing fast.”

