Will C. Wood’s Randy Chalmers III, right, attempts to run by Pioneer’s Giovanni Perez during the football game at Will C. Wood High School in Vacaville, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)
VACAVILLE — The Will C. Wood High School varsity football team is looking to get up to the line and go on offense this season, foregoing the traditional play delivery via wide receiver to hand signals and quarterback wristbands.
“It’ll take timing and adjustments but we want to get down the field fast,” said Will C. Wood head coach Jacob Wright. “Hopefully, it’ll pay off and by the end of the year we will be playing fast.”
Wright and the Wildcat have emphasized conditioning, including one practice during the summer when players were carrying other players as temperatures climbed. But with a roster that numbers over 50, Wright feels he has more than enough pieces to substitute in and out to keep the roster fresh.
“We have some good leaders and at this point we are a cohesive unit,” Wright added. “I think we’re a little young but that might be a good thing. They don’t have a lot of bad habits.”
Wood went 5-6 overall in 2022 and 2-3 in the Monticello Empire League, The Wildcats were fourth in league after finishing third the previous four seasons in the MEL’s current construction. Despite being under .500 last year, the team hosted Capital Christian in a playoff game but lost 48-13 to end the season.
The versatility and speed in 2023 starts at quarterback where senior Derek Lewis and Armijo transfer and sophomore Kimani Dokes are vying for the starting position. Both quarterbacks could see action. Lewis was the backup to talented starter Mason Sayres last season but saw limited action, completing only 3-of-12 passes for 26 yards.
Senior Colby Ford, senior Randy Chalmers, junior Tyson Freeman and senior Jamir Collins could all get carries from the running back position. The Wildcats leaned heavily on Manny DeLaTorre’s 1,112 yards last and have been good at annually producing 1,000-yard backs.
Ford had eight carries for 55 yards last season and Chalmers added 22 yards on eight carries.
“Colby probably has the best field vision and Chalmers will run right at your face,” Wright said. “Tyson is also good at finding the small creases and changing direction. We’re confident in our guys.”
The Wildcats will shuttle in a host of receivers that include talented sophomore Josiah Chavez, junior Lamont Williams, senior Christian Allen, senior Jace Harris-Hudson, senior Alfonso Reed and junior Lacorey Collins. Senior Diego Madriz and junior Zephaniah Sitaietasi offer blocking and receiving skills at tight end.
The success of the offense will fall on the strong shoulders on the line in junior guards Kyler Stickle and Isaiah Swanagan, senior tackles Vincent Derfuss and Michael Seith, along with senior center Benicia Aguilar.
“We feel like we have some size coming back,” Wright said. “We’re a little bigger and I also think smarter. They can run on the go and adapt well in the huddle.”
Wood’s defense features a 4-2-5 set with interchangeable parts and players lining up in a variety of spots on the field. The edge rushers are Sitaietasi and Collins with Madriz, senior Dominic Bertholdi and senior Kevin Butters inside. Seniors Chalmbers and David Delrio, Reed and Lacorey Collins will play linebacker.
Chalmbers had 55 tackles last season, Sitaietasi made 36, Ford had 22 and Jamir Collins picked up 18.
The defensive secondary features sophomore Jayden Marquez-Cook, junior Mark Green, Allen, Chavez and Harris-Hudson. Wright calls Marquez-Cook one of the biggest hitters on the team.
Haziel Boliver came over from the soccer team to handle kicking and punting duties. Wright joked that he even bought a new practice net for him. Freeman could also do some punting.
“We’ve got some talented kids that work hard,” Wright said. “We’ll be ready to make all the plays both physically and mentally,”
Wood opens the season next Friday at home against Dixon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.