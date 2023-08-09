VACAVILLE — Manny Tarango officially retired from military service July 1. He’s getting use to being called Mr. Tarango again, and even trying out some facial hair.
“I’ve been bald and clean shaven for years,” Tarango said. “I’m trying a goatee. And the guys can’t stop talking about it.”
The title of coach has been a familiar one for Tarango. The now-retired Travis Air Force Base Master Sergeant has been head coach of the Vacaville Christian High School varsity football team since the 2018 season.
He has a roster of 27 players for 2023 and couldn’t be more thrilled. That may be half the size of many teams in the area, but this is small-school, Sierra Delta League football. It’s much better than balancing the average of “15 to 17 players” he had last season..
“A majority of them were freshmen,” said Tarango, whose 2022 team went 2-8 overall and 2-3 for fourth place in the SDL. “But they got a lot of good varsity experience last year. We have a strong junior class and a number of athletes in other sports decided they wanted to come out for football. Everybody this year is bigger, faster and stronger.”
The offense will be piloted by a QB-1A and QB-1B. Junior Giovanni Calderson and sophomore Mason Cracraft-Keltz are ready to share the duties. Tarango said they both have different skill sets and added that the snaps will go “to whoever has the hot hand.”
Both can also play receiver, showing the interchangeable parts needed at this level.
Baseball pitcher Aiden Stevens is out for football this year and should give the Falcons some strong running between the tackles as a junior running back. Sophomore Lucas Donaldson is a top-notch cross country athlete, but he promises to give the team a change of speed to Stevens running as well.
Tarango has his two quarterbacks to play receiver if need be. He also has sophomore Zack Romeo, a transfer from Santa Cruz, four-sport sophomore standout Dylan Eddings and an All-American sprinter in sophomore D.J. Seymour.
The line offers up senior guard Rafa Rios, a four-year starter, senior tackle Aaron Jesinger, sophomore center Dakri Carnell, freshman guard Laythan Walker and junior tackle Ryder Sietsema. The tight ends are freshman Anthony Todd and sophomore Kobe Powell.
“We’re going to be one of the biggest teams in the league for a change,” Tarango said.
The defensive front will feature Walker and Sietsema on the edge, Carnell and junior Eric Wong on the inside. Rafa Rios and junior Justyn Martinez will also be rotated in.
Powell is a premiere linebacker after accumulating more than 100 tackles as a freshman last year. He’ll be working alongside freshman Anthony Todd. They’ll be backed in the secondary by a combination of Calderon, sophomore Manny Cox, Eddings, sophomore Max Smith and freshman Roman Rios.
“I really like their willingness to work together,” Tarango said. “They enjoy being together and are not afraid to hold each other accountable. We have a lot of utility guys that can do a lot of things. They are fast and thick in the right places.”
The Falcons had a solid 2021 season when they went 9-2 overall. The Covid-19 pandemic cancelled the 2020 season, but Vacaville Christian was 7-5 in 2019. The team went 1-9 in Tarango’s first season.
The 2023 season begins Friday, Aug. 18 with a 7 p.m. opener at Redding Christian.
