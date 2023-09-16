FAIRFIELD — The Vanden High School girls volleyball team completed the first round of the Monticello Empire League season unbeaten after Thursday's 25-21, 25-17, 25-12 win over Rodriguez.

Ariah Isadore was 10-for-10 serving with eight kills, three blocks and four digs as the Lady Vikings improved to 5-0 in the MEL and 6-5 overall. Anaya Thrower knocked down 12 kills and had eight blocks. Maui Asuncion was perfect on 14 serves and had 16 digs.

