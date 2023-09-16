FAIRFIELD — The Vanden High School girls volleyball team completed the first round of the Monticello Empire League season unbeaten after Thursday's 25-21, 25-17, 25-12 win over Rodriguez.
Ariah Isadore was 10-for-10 serving with eight kills, three blocks and four digs as the Lady Vikings improved to 5-0 in the MEL and 6-5 overall. Anaya Thrower knocked down 12 kills and had eight blocks. Maui Asuncion was perfect on 14 serves and had 16 digs.
Piper Olson and Dani Rubi each contributed six assists for the Vikings.
"The girls are really starting to come together and work like a machine on the court," Vanden head coach Cindy Scalovino said in a text message. "We're looking forward to our next matchups."
Gianna Seydel had five kills, Sophia Harper collected four blocks and Miriya Jae Maranhan had 11 digs for Rodriguez. Sohni Parker and Olive Apelado had six assists apiece. Rodriguez fell to 3-2 in MEL matches and 7-6 overall.
Vanden won the junior varsity match 25-15, 25-15. Aniyah Bermudez was 6-for-6 serving with one ace, four kills and three digs. CeCe Terrell was 6-for-7 serving with one ace, three kills and four blocks. Brooklyn Hill also had an ace, two kills, one block, one dig and one assist. The JV Vikings are 4-1 in MEL matches and 6-1 overall.
Rodriguez won the JV "B" match 25-15, 25-23. Ryley Adams was 13-for-13 serving with two aces, two kills and one dig. Tianna Reid was 4-for-5 serving with a block. Ava Hiyler-Elayyon finished 7-for-7 with two aces, three kills and three digs. Vanden's JV "B" team is 2-3 in the MEL and 2-5 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.