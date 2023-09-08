DRGraphics-Solano-Sports
By Glen Faison

FAIRFIELD — Fatum Soumahoro shot a round of 40 Thursday in leading the Vanden High School girls golf team to a team total of 260 in its match against Will C. Wood at Cypress Lakes Golf Course.

Kara Chung shot a 46 and Zoe Zanassi finished with a 47. Wood did not have enough golfers to post a team score.

