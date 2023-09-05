Anaya Thrower can reach impressive heights at the net for Vanden High School varsity girls volleyball team.
Thrower is also starting to reach impressive heights in state and national volleyball circles with a pair of big-time accomplishments.
Anaya Thrower can reach impressive heights at the net for Vanden High School varsity girls volleyball team.
Thrower is also starting to reach impressive heights in state and national volleyball circles with a pair of big-time accomplishments.
The senior captain was recently chosen to participate in the United States Olympic Volleyball Development Program. She has been selected to train and play against some of the best volleyball players in the nation and the world.
Thrower leaves for Colorado Springs, Colorado, Sept. 29. It’ll be an opportunity to not only improve on her own vaunted skills, but to also gain more notoriety in international circles and possibly have a future with the national team.
“I never thought I would get invited,” Thrower said.” It’s really exciting and something that I’ve always wanted to do. I hope after this I get invited back again. I want to continue to develop my skills and continue to learn from these coaches.”
Athletes in the development program will train with coaches from the national program and then be divided up to play matches against one other. Thrower said it is a big step in earning placement on the under-19 and under-21 U.S. national teams.
Thrower is the reigning Most Valuable Player in the Monticello Empire League after racking up 177 kills as a junior and 93 blocks. She already has 48 through the first 14 sets of the new high school season.
Playing for Vanden gives her an opportunity to play with her school friends, but she has also been playing club volleyball with Absolute of San Rafael since she was 13 years old. The Vacaville resident started playing in the city leagues at the age of eight and her skills have continued to shine through, including an amazing ability to soar high above the net to knock down shots on opponents or deliver a block.
“I actually joined club kind of late,” Thrower said. “Many players start club when they are 8 years old. I’m satisfied with the way I jump, but I’ve been working hard to get strong with my arms.”
Thrower was recently named as one of the top 25 players in California by the high school edition of Sports Illustrated. She actually didn’t know about that one until her grandparents "Googled" her name and that achievement came up.
“I was like, ‘Wow,” she said. “My grandparents 'Google' my name every now and then, trying to find articles about me. They come to every match, whether its 30 minutes away, an hour, or out of state. They have been very supportive.”
She also narrowed in on her college selection the summer after her junior year. She made a commitment to Oregon, ahead of other schools like Arizona and Pepperdine.
“I loved all the campuses I visited,” she said, “but it was more important to me to focus on the people that I would spend the next four years with. I admired all the coaches at Oregon and the players were all very welcoming. I committed a couple of days after I made my visit.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.