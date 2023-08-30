DRGraphics-Solano-Sports
By Glen Faison

FAIRFIELD — The Vanden High School girls volleyball team picked up its first win of the season Monday night, beating Vintage of Napa 25-15, 15-25, 25-19, 25-23.

Anaya Thrower knocked down 14 kills and had five blocks for the Vikings. Jada Cuffie had 12 service points and five blocks. Danica Rubi added 10 service points and 14 assists.

