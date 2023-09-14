FAIRFIELD — Three high school football games are on the area docket Friday night with Vanden, Vacaville and Rio Vista all in action.
Vanden will be at American Canyon for a 7 p.m. game. Vacaville has a big Homecoming showdown against Granite Bay that is scheduled to kick off at 7. Rio Vista hits the road to Rancho Cordoba for a matchup against winless Cordoba at 7.
Armijo, Fairfield and Rodriguez all have Thursday night games because of the referee shortage throughout the Sac-Joaquin Section. Results of those games will be available online at dailyrepublic.com Friday morning. Will C. Wood and Vacaville Christian have bye weeks.
Here's a capsuled look at Friday's three games:
Vanden (2-2) at American Canyon (1-2)
Sizing up Vanden: The Vikings overpowered host Freedom in Oakley last week 45-20. Quarterback Kalani Mcleoad had three touchdown passes and rushed for another. His scoring strikes went to Logan Bailey, Brayden Chavez and Isaiah Lacy. Jordan Jones also rushed for a score. Vanden has had a challenging schedule that also features a 22-20 win over Cosumnes Oakes, a double-overtime, 29-23 loss to Campolindo of Moraga and a tight 28-24 loss to Vista del Lago in Folsom.
Sizing up American Canyon: The Wolves have a 15-14 loss to Menlo School, a 35-12 win over Fremont, and a 30-28 win over Foothill of Pleasanton last week. Quarterback Mason Harris was an efficient 10-of-14 for 236 yards and four touchdowns last week in the win over Foothill. Andre Lopez rushed 24 times for 90 yards. Cole Gholar made the most of his two catches for a pair of scores and 141 yards. Aleki Fale had a hand in 10 tackles to lead the defense.
Granite Bay (2-2) at Vacaville (2-1)
Sizing up Granite Bay: The Grizzlies have taken on some heavyweights. Granite Bay has a 27-13 win over Elk Grove, a 15-0 loss to Manteca, a 41-21 loss to Pittsburg and a 51-14 rout of Antelope last week. The Grizzlies rolled up 273 yards on the ground as Carter Jackson finished with 19 carries for 130 yards and three touchdowns and Isaiah One had 10 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown. Linebacker Broc Dailey had a hand in nine tackles. Ene picked off two passes on defense.
Sizing up Vacaville: The Bulldogs are coming off a bye week. Vacaville has overpowered Davis 43-0 and Sheldon 41-6, but a 27-7 loss to Cardinal Newman of Santa Rosa came in Vacaville's last outing on the field. Cristian Diosdado rushed 21 times in that one for 105 yards. Linebacker Justin Albrecht had a hand in 17 tackles and scored Vacaville's lone touchdown on a scoop and score. Massimo Menicou also had 11tackles. Jelani Wiggins added an interception.
Rio Vista (1-2) at Cordoba (0-3)
Sizing up Rio Vista: The Rams lost to Amador 51-12, beat Gustine 38-20 and lost to Winters last week 49-16. Marco Carillo rushed six times for 106 yards and a touchdown. Linebacker Matthew Bodie, also the team's starting quarterback, had a hand in15 tackles and Nathan Frisbie registered a sack.
Sizing up Cordoba: It's been a tough start for the Lancers who have a 49-0 loss to Fairfield, a 28-0 loss to El Capitan and a 41-21 loss to Rio Linda last week. Damage Moore was the most impressive offensive performance last week with three catches for 70 yards and a touchdown. Armani Curtis led the team with a hand in 12 tackles on defense and Tai'Mar Tholmer added 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.