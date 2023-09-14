DRGraphics-Solano-Sports
By Glen Faison

FAIRFIELD — Three high school football games are on the area docket Friday night with Vanden, Vacaville and Rio Vista all in action.

Vanden will be at American Canyon for a 7 p.m. game. Vacaville has a big Homecoming showdown against Granite Bay that is scheduled to kick off at 7. Rio Vista hits the road to Rancho Cordoba for a matchup against winless Cordoba at 7.

