VACAVILLE — The Vanden High School girls volleyball team enjoyed a 25-23, 25-21, 25-11 victory over defending Monticello Empire League champion Vacaville Tuesday night.
The Vikings improved to 2-0 in the MEL on the new season and 3-5 overall.
Piper Olson filled up the stat sheet with 18 service points, seven service aces and 13 assists. Jada Cuffie also knocked down seven kills, was perfect on 16 serves and had seven blocks.
Anaya Thrower had a team-high seven kills. Ariah Isadore added five kills, while Izzy Taylor had five kills and nine digs.
Cuffie was perfect on 16 serves and had seven blocks. Dani Rubi was perfect on 11 serves and Maui Asuncion had 10 service points.
""It was an outstanding match," Vanden head coach Cindy Scalovino said in a text message. "The players were working well together and stayed focused throughout the match. It was exciting to see them all pull together."
Vanden lost its junior varsity match 25-6, 25-14. Erin Veatch had three service points, one block and two digs. Heaven Butcher scored one service point and one block. Neharah Saavedra added two service points and four digs. The Vanden JV is 1-1 in MEL matches and 3-1 overall.
The Vikings' JV "B" squad lost to Vacaville 25-8, 25-16. Tiana Reid had one service point, one ace, one kill, one block and five digs. Danielle Uyeda picked up three service points, one ace and two digs. Ava Hiyler-Elayyen also had two service points, three blocks and one dig. Vanden is 0-2 in MEL and 0-4 overall at that level.
