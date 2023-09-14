FAIRFIELD — Piper Olson filled up the stat sheet Tuesday night by going 16-for-17 from the service line with five aces, seven digs and 17 assists as the Vanden High School girls volleyball team remained unbeaten in the Monticello Empire League after 25-14, 25-13, 25-15 win over Armijo.
Cordae Moore was perfect on 14 serves and Izzy Taylor converted all 11 of hers. Maui Asuncion was also 14-for-15. Taylor added five aces. Ariah Isadore joined Olson with seven digs. Dani Rubi contributed 10 assists.
The top Vanden hitters were Anaya Thrower with 12 kills and Jada Cuffie with seven. Vanden improved to 4-0 in MEL matches and 5-5 overall.
"We started out slow tonight, but once we got it going, we were hard to stop," Vanden head coach Cindy Scalovino said. "Our setter-hitter connections improved as the game progressed. Our serving was solid throughout the night. The players are starting to gel on the court and bring an intensity to the game."
The Vanden JV team rallied for a 26-28, 25-22, 15-7 victory. Tseyang Lama had one serve, three kills and 17 digs. Brooklyn Hill contributed three kills, one block and two digs. Leila Malaabuen had 11 serves, three aces, three kills, three digs and 10 assists. Neharah Saavedra also added six serves and 13 digs. The JV Vikings are 3-1 in the MEL, 5-1 overall.
The Vanden JV "B" squad notched a 25-7, 25-14 win. Ava Hiyler-Elayyan had seven serves, five aces and one kill. Danielle Uyeda finished with nine serves and four aces. Tammy Chung also had seven serves, four aces, two digs and two assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.