DRGraphics-Solano-Sports
By Glen Faison

FAIRFIELD — Piper Olson filled up the stat sheet Tuesday night by going 16-for-17 from the service line with five aces, seven digs and 17 assists as the Vanden High School girls volleyball team remained unbeaten in the Monticello Empire League after 25-14, 25-13, 25-15 win over Armijo.

Cordae Moore was perfect on 14 serves and Izzy Taylor converted all 11 of hers. Maui Asuncion was also 14-for-15. Taylor added five aces. Ariah Isadore joined Olson with seven digs. Dani Rubi contributed 10 assists.

