DRGraphics-Solano-Sports
By Glen Faison

FAIRFIELD — The Vanden High School girls tennis team lost only three games in a 9-0 win at Will C. Wood Tuesday in the Monticello Empire League opener for both schools.

Sofia Bedoya-Rose, Hailey Lam, Kaylani Payne, Althea Yabut and Kaitlyn Kang all won singles matches in straight sets for the Vikings. Yuna Grossen won her No. 6 singles match by default.

