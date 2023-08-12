Vacaville football preview

From left, Vacaville's Christian Diosadado, Brody Fortunati and Jemeir Buckner prepare for their football season at Vacaville High School in Vacaville, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)

 Aaron Rosenblatt

VACAVILLE — Tradition, family, culture, are all words that head coach Mike Papadopous likes to use to describe his Vacaville High School football program.

Those three pillars have led to a level of success few have matched in the area. Yes, others have had deep playoff runs, but Monticello Empire League banners regularly find their way to the West Monte Vista Avenue campus.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.