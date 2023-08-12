VACAVILLE — Tradition, family, culture, are all words that head coach Mike Papadopous likes to use to describe his Vacaville High School football program.
Those three pillars have led to a level of success few have matched in the area. Yes, others have had deep playoff runs, but Monticello Empire League banners regularly find their way to the West Monte Vista Avenue campus.
The Bulldogs are 24-0 since 2018 when the MEL in its current form was constructed. Next year it will change a bit with the loss of Armijo and Fairfield, but there’s no indication that Vacaville is ready to leave its post as kings of the hill.
“Our expectations are to be the best program we can,” Papadopoulos said. “No. 1, we want to win our league and then go deep in the playoffs. It’s built into our culture and all our guys understand what we hope to achieve.”
Vacaville went 8-4 in 2022 and advanced into the second round of the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs, beating Lodi before getting shut out by Manteca. Three other trips in the last four years were derailed in the first round by talented Elk Grove squads. There were no playoffs in the 2020 Covid season.
Papadopoulos has a roster of 70 athletes on the varsity squad. Success can be built early in the high school experience and the Bulldogs know it with 190 in the football program at three levels, including a freshman team that few in the area are able to field anymore.
“Everything has been wonderful so far," he said. “It’s been all that you can ask for. There’s good team chemistry, a family culture. We have great leadership. Everyone has done a great job.”
Senior quarterback Brody Fortunati could be a big comeback story. The bulk of his 2022 season was derailed by a hip injury that thrust Alex Barkley into the start role. Barkley excelled as Fortunati watched from the sidelines and waited for his chance to take the helm again.
“We’re excited to see him write his story,” Papadopoulos said. “He had to go through a tough season with his injury, but he stayed on and saw things from an observational side. He’s more mentally strong because of last year and the situation really helped with his decision-making.
Fortunati, who already has committed to Air Force, completed 24-of-58 passes when on the field for 411 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed 14 times for 101 yards and one score.
Senior running back Christian Diosadado had a huge season in 2022 and should be able to deliver again. Senior Morgan De Lago figures to take a fair share of the load.
Diosadado rushed 220 times for 1,149 yards and eight touchdowns and also caught 14 passes out of the backfield for 97 yards and two TDs.
“They have similar moves but bring something slightly different,” Papadopoulos said. “Christian is the catalyst for us. He brings a work ethic of practicing hard and playing hard.”
There’s also a good receiving corps in senior Jemeir Buckner, senior Massimo Menicou and senior Levi West. The tight end is senior Noa Siaosi. Papadopoulos said they have all been on the same page with Fortunati and building a strong connection.
Buckner is the top returner among the group having caught 25 passes for 297 yards and four touchdowns in 2022.
The offensive line features left tackle junior Jose Medina, left guard T.J. Marfil, senior center Mills Sweaney, senior right guard Joseph Lawton and senior right tackle Johnathan Sala-Diese. It’s a solid group that should give the playmakers time to operate.
“There’s some new kids in the mix,” he said. “Some of them were more defensive specialists. They’ve really worked out well together and we’re pleased where they are at.”
Vacaville has three returning starters on the defensive front with Siaosi, Lawton and senior Evan Blaettler. Siaosi has already committed to San Jose State. The linebacker group of junior Matthew Parks, senior Menicou, senior Colby Kovachand senior Justin Albrecht is also strong.
Defensive backs like Buckner, junior Elijah Cline, junior Jelani Wiggins, senior Carter Geis, senior Micah Navarro and senior Christian Peck could also be hard to throw on.
“They are all good students of the game,” Papadopoulos said. “We have a couple of new faces but they are all coming along really well.”
The Bulldogs had big tackle numbers from returners like Buckner (23), Albrecht (43), Siaosi (34) and Lawton (34). Albrecht had four sacks and an interception, Siaosi had four sacks and Lawton contributed three. Buckner also had three interceptions.
To top that off, the Bulldogs have a strong kicker-punter back in Micah Navarro.
“I like where we are at,” Papadopoulos said, “but we have a long way to go.”
