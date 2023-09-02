FAIRFIELD — The high school football teams at Rodriguez, Vanden and Vacaville all suffered their first losses of the season Friday night.
Rodriguez was held in check at Christian Brothers and lost 42-20. Vanden had a final play to try and beat Vista del Lago but came away from Folsom with a 28-24 defeat. Vacaville went up against a powerhouse in Cardinal Newman in Santa Rosa and lost 27-7.
Will C. Wood upped its record to 3-0. The Wildcats went to Stockton and took down host Chavez 49-6.
In Sacramento, Bentley Williams caught a touchdown pass and ran for another in the loss for Rodriguez. Marsi Syess intercepted a pass for the Mustangs.
"It didn't come out the way we wanted it to," Rodriguez head coach Myles King said. "They came out and scored two times on us early to get ahead. It just came down to execution."
Rodriguez is now 2-1 on the season.
In Folsom, Vanden had fourth-and-6 from the 17-yard line but was unable to convert the go-ahead touchdown. Linzel Agee, Jordan Jones and Kalani Mcleod all rushed for touchdowns for the Vikings.
"The effort was good," Vanden head coach Sean Murphy said. "We just have to finish games better. Our offensive efficiency needs to be better."
Vanden fell to 1-2 overall.
In Santa Rosa, Cardinal Newman scored 20 of its 27 points in the first quarter and used some stout defense to keep the Bulldogs in check. Vacaville running back Cristian Diosdado was able to rush 20 times for 105 yards and a touchdown.
Vacaville is now 2-1.
In Stockton, it was a big night for Will C. Wood. The Wildcats improved to 3-0. Kimani Dokes had a touchdown pass to Jace Harris. Josiah Chavez had two rushing touchdowns. Dokes had two rushing touchdowns. Colby Ford and Tyson Freeman also rushed for scores.
On defense, Randy Chalmers was able to block a punt for a safety. The Wood defense also forced some fumbles.
"They couldn't get anything going against our defense," Wood head coach Jacob Wright said. "Our defense played very well."
In the Sierra Delta League, Rio Vista evened its record at 1-1 with a 38-20 win at home against Gustine.
Vacaville Christian, meanwhile, has a Saturday night game at Woodland Christian.
