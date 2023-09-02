FAIRFIELD — The high school football teams at Rodriguez, Vanden and Vacaville all suffered their first losses of the season Friday night.
Rodriguez was held in check at Christian Brothers and lost 42-20. Vanden had a final play to try and beat Vista del Lago but came away from Folsom with a 28-24 defeat. Vacaville went up against a powerhouse in Cardinal Newman in Santa Rosa and lost 27-7.
Will C. Wood upped its record to 3-0 and remained unbeaten, like Fairfield and Armijo. The Wildcats went to Stockton and took down host Chavez 49-6.
Christian Brothers 42, Rodriguez 20
In Sacramento, Bentley Williams caught a touchdown pass and ran for another in the loss for Rodriguez. Williams rushed 27 times for 122 yards.
Marsi Syess intercepted a pass for the Mustangs and had nine solo tackles and three assists for the Mustangs. Mekhi Johnson and Ka'shaun Gresham each had a pair of tackles for losses.
Christian Brothers relied heavily on running back Daniel Kamara, who rushed 17 times for 161 yards and three touchdowns.
"It didn't come out the way we wanted it to," Rodriguez head coach Myles King said. "They came out and scored two times on us early to get ahead. It just came down to execution."
Rodriguez is now 2-1 on the season. The Mustangs will try and get back in the win column next Friday at home against Bethel.
Vista del Lago 28, Vanden 24
In Folsom, Vanden had fourth-and-6 from the 17-yard line but was unable to convert the go-ahead touchdown. Linzel Agee, Jordan Jones and Kalani Mcleod all rushed for touchdowns for the Vikings.
"The effort was good," Vanden head coach Sean Murphy said. "We just have to finish games better. Our offensive efficiency needs to be better."
Vanden fell to 1-2 overall. The Vikings head to Oakley Friday night for a game against Freedom High School.
Will C. Wood 49, Chavez 6
In Stockton, it was a big night for Will C. Wood. Kimani Dokes had a touchdown pass to Jace Harris. Josiah Chavez had two rushing touchdowns. Dokes had two rushing touchdowns. Colby Ford and Tyson Freeman also rushed for scores. Ford led the rushing attack with 16 carries for 137 yards.
On defense, Randy Chalmers was able to block a punt for a safety. The Wood defense also forced some fumbles. Benicia Aguilar had two tackles for loss.
"They couldn't get anything going against our defense," Wood head coach Jacob Wright said. "Our defense played very well."
Wood will try and make it 4-0 with a win next Friday in Brentwood against Liberty.
Cardinal Newman 27, Vacaville 7
In Santa Rosa, Cardinal Newman scored 20 of its 27 points in the first quarter and used some stout defense to keep the Bulldogs in check. Vacaville running back Cristian Diosdado was able to rush 20 times for 105 yards. The only touchdown for the Bulldogs came off a blocked punt in the second quarter.
Massimo Menicou blocked the kick and Justin Albrecht scooped up the ball and scored the touchdown.
Cardinal Newman was powered by quarterback Jayson Colter who threw for 196 yards and three touchdowns. Zachary Homan rushed 24 times for 145 yards and a score.
Vacaville is now 2-1. The Bulldogs host Granite Bay Friday in a matchup of Sac-Joaquin heavyweights.
Rio Vista 38, Gustine 20
In the Sierra Delta League, Rio Vista evened its record at 1-1 with a 38-20 win at home against Gustine. Matthew Bodie threw three touchdown passes, rushed for another and led the team with 11 tackles on defense.
Trevon Landers had a rushing touchdown. Marco Carillo caught two Bodie passes for scores. Landers also added a receiving touchdown.
Rio Vista will be home again Friday to take on Winters.
Vacaville Christian, meanwhile, had a Saturday night game at Woodland Christian.
