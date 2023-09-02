DRGraphics-Solano-Sports
By Glen Faison

FAIRFIELD — The high school football teams at Rodriguez, Vanden and Vacaville all suffered their first losses of the season Friday night.

Rodriguez was held in check at Christian Brothers and lost 42-20. Vanden had a final play to try and beat Vista del Lago but came away from Folsom with a 28-24 defeat. Vacaville went up against a powerhouse in Cardinal Newman in Santa Rosa and lost 27-7.

