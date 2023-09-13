FAIRFIELD — The high school football teams at Armijo, Fairfield and Rodriguez will be at home for Thursday night action this week with all three teams looking to close out successful non-league seasons.
The shortage of referees throughout the Sac-Joaquin Section forced the three local schools to adjust from Friday to Thursday games. Adjustments have been no concern for the three all season as Armijo is off to a 4-0 start, while Fairfield and Rodriguez are both 3-1.
Armijo will be home for Natomas at 7 p.m. Fairfield is at home for Oakmont of Roseville at 7:30. Rodriguez will be at home for a 7:30 game against Rosemont of Sacramento.
The Royals are off to their best start since 2004 when the then-Indians opened the season 5-0 en route to an 8-2 overall season. The Falcons are also off to their best start since 2009 when they began the season at 5-0 and finished 10-3 overall with current head coach Alex Hubbard one of the start receivers.
Rodriguez has been on a rise the last three seasons in what they hope can culminate into a playoff team after missing out last year despite a winning, 6-4 record.
"It's good to see of usual taking steps forward and establishing ourselves as programs," Armijo head coach Don Mosley said of the city's early football renaissance this season. "We are all establishing winning cultures."
The program improvements could make for an interesting run for the Monticello Empire League championship. No one is going to want to sleep on any opponent this season when the MEL season kicks off Friday, Sept. 29.
"It's going to be a very competitive race for the league championship," Mosley said. "We'll see how the rest of the preseason plays out, but everyone right now is playing at a high level."
Here's a capsuled look at this week's Thursday matchups:
Natomas (1-3) at Armijo (4-0)
Sizing up Natomas: The Nighthawks bounced back from losses to Yuba City (45-12), Marysville (14-8) and Rosemont (40-18) with a 44-20 win over Galt last week. Senior Darius Hemmingway is one to keep an eye on. At quarterback, he was 10-of-16 for 118 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed five times for 29 yards and a score. On defense, Hemmingway had a sack and an interception. Senior Michael Hendricks rushed nine times for 121 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Paul Lanier had a hand in 11 tackles, three of them for loss.
Sizing up Armijo: The Royals have impressive wins over East Union of Manteca (53-26), Florin (64-0), Dixon (42-7) and Sierra of Manteca (35-30). Armijo was tested last week against Sierra but came away with the victory. Quarterback Willie Nickson finished 10-of-20 for 235 yards and five touchdowns. Nickson also rushed seven times for 23 yards. Sophomore Camarri Hayes threw a touchdown pass. Senior Evan Wortham, senior Andreas Garcia and junior U-gene Jackson all had touchdowns.
Oakmont (0-4) at Fairfield (3-1)
Sizing up Oakmont: The Vikings have lost to Roseville (49-14), Foothill (20-13), Davis (13-12) and College Park of Pleasant Hill (49-14). Last week, running back Suleiman Hassan-Olajoku rushed eight times for 66 yards and a touchdown. Kendall Barber and Jaylen Patterson had seven tackles apiece to lead Oakmont.
Sizing up Fairfield: The Falcons have wins over Cordova (49-0), Benicia (53-18) and Vallejo (42-22) before last week's tough 27-26 loss to Davis on a late field goal. Quarterback Tristen Smith threw for 179 yards and two touchdowns. Tre'von Moten rushed 20 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns, and also made 14 tackles on defense. Josh Tucker caught five passes for140 yards and score.
Rosemont (3-1) at Rodriguez (3-1)
Sizing up Rosemont: Rodriguez has the toughest of the three foes in a Rosemont team that has only lost one game because it had to forfeit its season opener. The Wolverines beat McClatchy (44-0), Natomas (40-18) and River City (27-7). Rosemont did nearly all of its work on the ground against River City, running for a whopping 466 yards. Michael Cherry led the charge with 28 carries for 222 yards and three touchdowns. Kenny Hughes rushed 11 times for 108 yards. Cherry, Alex Garcia and Javon Joseph all made six tackles apiece.
Sizing up Rodriguez: The Mustangs have wins over Sacramento (43-33), Stagg (28-0) and Bethel (53-0). The only blemish is a tough 42-20 loss at Christian Brothers. Quarterback Dylan Burke threw for 140 yards and three touchdowns last week against Bethel. Running back Bentley Williams had 11 carries for 106 yards and four touchdowns. Trevor Crommie and Zack Carvalho had six tackles apiece. Crommie had a sack and Carvalho intercepted a pass.
