DRGraphics-Solano-Sports
By Glen Faison

FAIRFIELD — The high school football teams at Armijo, Fairfield and Rodriguez will be at home for Thursday night action this week with all three teams looking to close out successful non-league seasons.

The shortage of referees throughout the Sac-Joaquin Section forced the three local schools to adjust from Friday to Thursday games. Adjustments have been no concern for the three all season as Armijo is off to a 4-0 start, while Fairfield and Rodriguez are both 3-1.

