How does head coach Sean Murphy build on two of the most storied seasons in the history of the Vanden High School football team?
He searched the available coaching ranks and found a new offensive coordinator with Division I college and NFL experience in Mike Clark.
“We sold Vanden to him,” Murphy said. “He was available and we’re glad to have him.”
Clark’s last stop was at St. Ignatius High School in San Francisco. He has coaching experience with the University of Texas, the Sacramento Mountain Lions, along with the Arizona Cardinals and the then-Oakland Raiders.
Murphy said with Clark the Vikings will continue with their spread offense and add a few new wrinkles in how the team lines up formation-wide. The quarterback will continue in the shotgun.
“We look great and are getting better every day,” said Murphy, who has a roster of just over 50 players. “I think we’ve set a standard of being in a position to look to go to the section final. The players hold themselves to it.”
Vanden is 25-2 the last two seasons. In 2021, the Vikings won the state championship and last year followed it up with a runner-up finish in Northern California. Both seasons they won Sac-Joaquin Section championships
But if there is one bugaboo, it is Vacaville. The Vikings have not won a Monticello Empire League championship and are 19-5 since 2018 when the current league was constructed. All the losses have come to the Bulldogs.
“Until someone beats Vacaville, they are still the team to beat,” he said, “but I think our league will be very competitive this season.”
The biggest change for the Vanden offense comes at quarterback where junior Kalani Mcleod takes the reins after spending the bulk of 2022 guiding the junior varsity squad. Tre Dimes was a three-year starter who threw for over 6,000 yards and 70 touchdowns before graduating.
“Kalani is picking up his reads and doing what his offensive coordinator has asked him to do,” Murphy said. “We’re happy with his progress.”
Mcleod’s job isto get the ball to his playmakers and the Vikings have many. Senior Jordan Jones will get the majority of carries but the running back room is full with senior LeVan Smith, senior Eddie Smith and junior Emmanuel Blackwell.
Jones had 56 carries last season for 457 yards and seven touchdowns. Eddie Smith carried 31 times for 148 yards.
Senior Brayden Chavez is the leader of the receiving corps. He made 35 catches for 565 yards and four touchdowns last season, and also rushed for 187 yards and a score. Chavez has speed to burn as one of the top track and field athletes in the state.
Junior KJ Davis, junior Logan Bailey and junior Clay Young are also receivers. The tight ends include junior Jaishon East and senior Caden Wasiewski.
The offensive line will feature junior left tackle Tru Kendrick, senior left guard Aaron Brown, senior center Matthew Provencher, senior right guard Brett Marshall and senior right tackle Mason Wedertz.
“It has been great, Murphy said. “Guys are coming along quickly at practice, the tempo has been good and they are picking up our new offense very well. The guys have been good at calling each other out when we are working on a play, which is a good sign.”
The defense is also strong. Senior Evan Marshall and junior Junior Abruelle) are the edge rushers with junior Noah Hargrave and senior Tyler Mendoza bringing the heat inside.
The linebackers feature senior Steven Buresh, Jones (when available), East, Davis and T.K. Carradine. Defensive backs are senior Isaiah Lacy, junior Chris Clark, senior Marcellus Chandler, junior Demetrius Mance and junior Jamarion Grace.
The defensive backfield was very young a season ago but became a strength as the season went on. Chandler and Clark combined on 77 tackles and 10 interceptions. Mendoza made 49 tackles up front.
“We’re young but we have a lot of speed overall,” Murphy said of his defense. “The guys are working hard. They rally to the ball really well. I think the defense will be the strongest part of our game by the end of the season.”
Vanden will also have the return of its kicking specialists in placekicker Rafael Ortiz Velez and punter Chandler. Ortiz Velez was consistent with his extra points and Chandler provided a strong length, offering one punt last year that sailed 80 yards, in part to a push by a huge wind.
The Vikings open the season Friday night at home against Cosumnes Oaks.
