FAIRFIELD — Sometimes one play can wake up a sluggish football team.
Such was the case with Rodriguez High School on Thursday against Rosemont of Sacramento at Ed Hopkins Memorial Stadium.
The Mustangs dominated the first half in yardage but found themselves up by just two points. Rodriguez, however, recovered an onside kick to begin the second half, scored on the ensuing drive and never looked back in a convincing 39-6 win to conclude the preseason.
“We needed something to spark us. We really did,” said Rodriguez head coach Myles King. “We just had a slow start in the first half. We have to clean up the penalties.”
Rodriguez concluded the preseason with a 4-1 record heading into its bye week with the Monticello Empire League opener against Vacaville on Sept. 29.
The Mustangs showed off a balanced offensive attack. Junior quarterback Dylan Burke threw for a whopping 368 yards and five touchdowns – four of those in the second half. Senior running back Bentley Williams ran for a game-high 143 yards on 29 carries and scored on a 4-yard touchdown to begin the second-half surge.
“In the second half, we were a lot more focused,” Williams said. “We came out really strong.”
Rosemont led 6-0 in the first quarter as running back Michael Cherry took a handoff and raced 79 yards to the end zone. That was the only significant offensive play for the Wolverines (3-2) all game as Rodriguez continually made stops.
“Our defensive front, our linebackers, they played lights out tonight,” King said. “I really challenged them this week. We knew (Rosemont) has an excellent run game and a running back over there.”
The Mustangs went ahead for good on the very next drive as Burke found Jamar Missouri on an over-the-top pass, as Missouri caught the ball in stride and outraced his defender for a 59-yard touchdown. Williams added the two-point conversion run for the 8-6 lead with a second left in the first quarter.
That’s the way it would stand until early in the third quarter as Kai Albano recovered the onside kick, leading to a 39-yard, five-play drive, culminating with Williams’ TD.
Rodriguez upped its lead to 20-6 with 4:43 left in the third quarter when Burke connected with Andre Ardizzola on a swing back, and the receiver found running room on the left side and converted it into a 35-yard touchdown.
The Mustangs made it 27-6 on a Burke-to-Jeffrey Missouri 61-yard touchdown pass to open the fourth quarter. Burke hooked up with Jermaine Missouri on 10- and 29-yard touchdown passes to finish the game.
Burke finished 15 of 27 for 368 yards, five touchdowns and one interception - that one miscue coming in the end zone in the first half. Jefferey Missouri was his leading receiver with five catches for 143 yards. Jermaine Missouri had five catches for 81 yards.
“As long as we’re able to run the ball and pass the ball, we’re going to be tough,” King said.
The Sac-Joaquin Section was forced to play a handful of Thursday night games due to a shortage of officials available this week.
Rodriguez won the junior varsity game 20-6.
