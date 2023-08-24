FAIRFIELD — It’s Week 1 of the high school football season for local teams, though most got started last week on what has become known as “Zero Week.”
All four varsity football programs in Fairfield came away with victories, and there were also two wins from Vacaville schools. This week's tests continue throughout the Sacramento-Stockton region. Victories can continue to add merit to those playoff resumes.
Fairfield, like most others, will be aiming at a two- game winning streak, which would be its first since 2015. Rio Vista joins the local schedule with its season opener Friday against Amador.
Here’s a capsuled look at all eight games:
Armijo at Florin
Game time: 7:30 p.m.
Armijo last week: The Royals rolled to a 53-28 win over East Union of Manteca. Quarterback Willie Nickson threw four TD passes and rushed for a fifth. Armijo was credited with a forfeit win over El Camino in last season’s opener. Friday’s debut was the first victory for the Royals on the field in an opener since 2018.
Florin last week: The Panthers lost to Lindhurst 34-6. Florin is coming off a 1-9 season where they were shut out in five games. Quarterback Chase Xiong returns after throwing for 400 yards and 4 TDs. Marquevion Fluker rushed for 432 yards and 3 TDs in 2022 and Malachi’e Dates caught 11 passes for 165 yards and three touchdowns last season.
Benicia at Fairfield
Game time: 7:30 p.m.
Benicia last week: Did not play. This is the Panthers’ opener after going 2-8 last season.
Fairfield last week: The Falcons snapped a 37-game losing streak with a dominating 49-0 win over Cordova. New QB Tristen Smith was a very efficient 7-of-8 for 114 yards and three TDs . It was the first shutout victory for the Falcons since 2011 and the most points scored since 2009.
Rodriguez at Stagg
Game Time: 7:15 p.m.
Rodriguez last week: The Mustangs got down 20-0 to visiting Sacramento with five minutes to play in the first quarter before rallying for a 43-33 victory. Dylan Burke completed a pair of touchdown passes, while Bentley Williams rushed for 142 yards and a score. Jeffery Missouri had a key interception for a pick six.
Stagg last week: The Delta Kings scored 28 first-quarter points en route to a 42-8 win over El Camino. QB Leonas Rhonesimo threw for 206 yards and four TDs. Julian Benton rushed for 100 yards and a score. Linebacker Antwon Williford was credited with 10 tackles.
Campolindo at Vanden
Game Time: 7 p.m.
Campolindo last week: The school out of Moraga did not play last week and will open at Vanden. The Cougars won the Diablo Foothill League in 2022 with a 5-0 record and went three rounds into the playoffs to finish 12-1 overall. Many seniors led the way, but Campolindo also has many underclassmen that made big contributions.
Vanden last week: The Vikings were pushed until the final five minutes in a 22-20 win over Cosumnes Oaks. New QB Kalani Mcleod threw a pair of touchdown passes and Jordan Jones also rushed for a score.
Sheldon at Vacaville
Game Time: 7:30 p.m.
Sheldon last week: The Huskies opened with a 26-7 win over Capital Christian. Sheldon rushed for 382 yards as a team as James Kamara led the way with 25 carries for 185 yards and two TDs. Samarjit Bimb had a hand in eight tackles.
Vacaville last week: The Bulldogs jumped all over Davis for a 43-0 victory. QB Brody Fortunati returned from injury in 2022 by completing 23-of-28 passes for 321 yards and four TDs. Cristian Diosdado rushed for 64 yards and two scores. Noa Siaosi had a hand in seven tackles, two of them being sacks.
Sacramento at Wood
Game Time: 7 p.m.
Sacramento last week: The Dragons jumped out a 20-point lead at Rodriguez before falling 43-33 to the Mustangs. Freshman Laron James-Radcliffe debuted by throwing for 262 yards and two TDs. Darrius Moore for 98 yards and Kendahl Hearne led the team with 111 yards receiving. Corie Radcliffe also made 14 tackles, including two sacks.
Wood last week: The Wildcats notched a19-8 win against Dixon. Kimani Dokes debuted at QB for Wood by throwing for 204 yards and two touchdowns. Colby Ford rushed for 92 and Lamont Williams had eight catches for 106 yards. Linebacker Alfonzo Reed made 12 tackles and had a sack.
Delta at Vacaville Christian
Game Time: 7 p.m.
Delta last week: The Saints crushed San Juan on its home turf 50-0. Izaya Ruio rushed for 143 yards and two TDs, and also picked up three sacks on defense. Max Danila caught four passes for 82 yards and a touchdown. Finn Danila also had three sacks.
Vacaville Christian last week: The Falcons made a long road trip and lost 52-0 at Redding Christian. The offensive numbers were limited but Kobe Powell had a hand in 10 tackles and also made two sacks.
Amador at Rio Vista
Game Time: 7 p.m.
Amador last week: The Buffaloes corralled a 46-20 win over Foresthill.
Rio Vista last week: The Rams did not play and open this week. Rio Vista went 4-1 for second place in the Sierra Delta League last season and finished 6-5 overall. The roster is thin but there are many talented players, led by quarterback and top linebacker Matthew Bodle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.