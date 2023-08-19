Jeffrey Missouri, Rodriguez football

Rodriguez's Jeffery Missouri, left, attempts to evade a tackle by Sacramento's Christopher Mabutas during the football game at Rodriguez High School in Fairfield, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)

FAIRFIELD — Quarterback Dylan Burke knew he had to settle down his teammates on the Rodriguez High School varsity football team. The Mustangs had just given up three scores and were suddenly in deep hole just 10 minutes into the game.

"I tried to keep them up," Burke said. "I promised that we were not going to lose that game and I kept my promise. We were able to stay calm and collected. It all came down to the chemistry we built as a team during the summer."

