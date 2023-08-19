Rodriguez's Jeffery Missouri, left, attempts to evade a tackle by Sacramento's Christopher Mabutas during the football game at Rodriguez High School in Fairfield, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)
FAIRFIELD — Quarterback Dylan Burke knew he had to settle down his teammates on the Rodriguez High School varsity football team. The Mustangs had just given up three scores and were suddenly in deep hole just 10 minutes into the game.
"I tried to keep them up," Burke said. "I promised that we were not going to lose that game and I kept my promise. We were able to stay calm and collected. It all came down to the chemistry we built as a team during the summer."
Rodriguez rallied from a 20-0 deficit Friday night to earn a 43-33 win at home over visiting Sacramento. The Mustangs were able to score six touchdowns in the final three quarters for the win and did so in a variety of ways.
The second quarter featured three Rodriguez touchdowns. Bentley Williams went eight yards for a touchdown, and followed it up with a 2-point conversion run. Keylen Highbaugh changed directions on a short kickoff and raced 65 yards for a score. Burke also completed an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jermaine Missouri.
Suddenly the deficit was just seven, 27-20, at halftime.
"We stayed composed," Rodriguez head coach Myles King said. "The coaches pulled together, the players pulled together. When you get down by that much, you really find out who you are."
Rodriguez got the defensive play it needed midway through the third quarter. Jeffrey Missouri jumped a Sacramento passing route for an interception. He raced down the sideline 85 yards to complete the pick-six. Williams added the two-point conversion and the Mustangs had their first lead at 28-27.
Two more Rodriguez touchdowns came in the fourth quarter to put the game away. Burke threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Jeffrey Missouri, also tossing a 2-point conversion pass to Jamar Missouri. Highbaugh took an end around and went 21 yards for a score.
Williams rushed 23 times for 130 yards in the victory. Jermaine Missouri iced the win at the end with an interception. The Rodriguez defense was also able to help its cause by scooping up some fumbles.
Rodriguez had been focused all summer on Sacramento's star running back Lamar Radcliffe. A picture of him had hung in the team's weight room.
The University of Utah commit rushed for over 2,000 yard as a sophomore before a knee injury ended his junior season after just a couple of plays. On Friday, the Mustangs were able to corral the big rusher and hold him to under 50 yards, often with multiple tacklers making the stop.
Sacramento's Robert Hamel took the opening kickoff the distance on the first play of the game. Quarterback Laron James Radcliffe dove in for a score and Darrius Moore intercepted a Burke pass and raced 30 yards for a score and the quick 20-0 first quarter lead for the Dragons.
Labradian Keyward had a 50-yard TD reception for Sacramento in the second quarter. The only second-half touchdown for the Dragons came in the fourth quarter when Hamel caught a 14-yard touchdown pass for his second score of the game.
"It' really tough to get down like that," Kings said. "But we were really prepared for No. 1 (Lamar Radcliffe). I couldn't be more proud of this group."
Rodriguez will be on the road next Friday with a game against Stagg in Stockton.
