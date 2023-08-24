Keylen Highbaugh, Rodriguez football

From left, Rodriguez's Keylen Highbaugh runs the ball down the field against Sacramento's Makaius Small and Orlando Eaton during the football game at Rodriguez High School in Fairfield, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)

 Aaron Rosenblatt

FAIRFIELD — Myles King knew he might have a special group this year on his Rodriguez High School varsity football team, but it took a quarter to find it in the season opener.

The Mustangs trailed visiting Sacramento 20-0 in the first quarter last week before rallying with 43 points the final three quarters for a 43-33 victory. This week Rodriguez heads to Stockton to take on the Stagg Delta Kings. Game time is 7:15 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.