From left, Rodriguez's Keylen Highbaugh runs the ball down the field against Sacramento's Makaius Small and Orlando Eaton during the football game at Rodriguez High School in Fairfield, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)
FAIRFIELD — Myles King knew he might have a special group this year on his Rodriguez High School varsity football team, but it took a quarter to find it in the season opener.
The Mustangs trailed visiting Sacramento 20-0 in the first quarter last week before rallying with 43 points the final three quarters for a 43-33 victory. This week Rodriguez heads to Stockton to take on the Stagg Delta Kings. Game time is 7:15 p.m.
Rodriguez could be tested much like it was early against Sacramento. Stagg scored 28 first-quarter points last week in a 42-8 win over El Camino. But last week's test could pay dividends throughout the season ahead.
"Kudos to our coaching staff who made some key adjustments when we needed to," King said. "We changed some blocking schemes, some coverages and alignments with our defensive backs. There were five minutes to go in the first quarter and there was a lot of game left. We knew we would be all right if we ran the ball executed. The offensive line really came through."
Bentley Williams led the charge with 23 carries for 142 yards and a touchdown. King called Williams "a workhorse" and added that he has great "physicality" and vision.
"He reminds me of some of the great running backs this area has produced," King said. "He's a lot like Willie Pitts was at Vanden a few years back. "He'll make one cut and then he is racing downhill."
Dylan Burke debuted as QB-1 and threw for 85 yards with touchdown passes to Jermaine Missouri and Jeffrey Missouri. The Mustangs also have tight end Jamar Missouri. The three brothers make solid targets for Burke, along with talented Keylen Highbaugh.
"Dylan did an excellent job of getting us into the right situations," King said. "If we called a bad play, he would check to the right one. We trust him with our offense and he is only going to grow."
Highbaugh had a pair of scores on a 65-yard kickoff return and a 21-yard end around.
"We've been preparing for this year for a while," King said. "We knew they had a chance to be good if they just put in the work in the offseason, and they did."
The defense gave up 33 points but really locked in after the early 20-point surge. King called them a "pack of wolves" as they pursued the ballcarrier, particularly the vaunted Lamar Radcliffe, the Utah commit who was held to just 55 yards. Jeffrey Missouri had the game-changing 85-yard interception return for touchdown. Marsi Syess delivered big hits in the defensive secondary, Chris Ross was knocking down passes at cornerback, Trevor Crommie was making stops, and Isaiah Angulo led the team with nine tackles.
"Marsi set the tone with his physicality," King said. "Jeffrey made that game-changing play. Chris Ross has really stepped into our No. 1 cornerback role. If the other teams a serious receiving threat we put Chris Ross on him. He's done an excellent job growing through our offseason program."
Stagg should offer another big test. They throw the ball well and show multiple formations. Quarterback Leonas Rhonesimo threw for 206 yards and four TDs. Julian Benton rushed for 100 yards and a score. Linebacker Antwon Williford was credited with 10 tackles.
The key for Rodriguez this week will be no early deficits.
