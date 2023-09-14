DRGraphics-Solano-Sports
By Glen Faison

FAIRFIELD — The Rodriguez High School girls volleyball team dropped a home match to visiting Vacaville Tuesday, 25-15, 19-25, 17-26, 19-26.

Olivia Apelado had eight kills and nine assists for the Lady Mustangs. Mikayla Stewart and Julie Adao contributed 10 digs apiece.

