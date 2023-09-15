DRGraphics-Solano-Sports
By Glen Faison

FAIRFIELD — The Rodriguez High School girls tennis team lost for the first time in Monticello Empire League play Wednesday, falling to host Vacaville 6-3.

Ariana Kim, Emily Wong and Sotto earned singles at Nos. 3, 5, 6, respectively. Kim worked a long three sets to earn her victory. Vacaville swept doubles play and also picked up three singles win.

