RIO VISTA — As long as head coach Chris Medders can keep his team healthy and on the field, Rio Vista High School’s varsity football team should be able to battle for a Sierra Football League championship.
The Rams carry a lineup of 25 players. Medders was still recruiting athletes as the school year was getting underway. Rio Vista does not have enough players for a junior varsity squad this year and he had to ask some of his smaller freshmen to continue in the youth program before trying varsity football.
“It’s all about health,” Medders said. “You lose one key player, like a running back or a guard, you can get in a tight spot quickly.”
But Rio Vista has many talented players returning this season who made made big contributions in 2022. The Rams went 6-5 overall and 4-1 in the SDL. The last league championship came in 2019 when the Rams were 9-2 overall and 5-0 in SDL play.
Senior Matthew Bodle and sophomore Emmett Medders both saw time at quarterback last year. Bodle completed 38-of-79 passes for 774 yards and nine touchdowns. Medders checked in at 16-for-27 with 322 yards and five touchdowns.
“Matt’s really good on defense and it is tough with him being the first-string quarterback when he is our full-time linebacker,” Medders said. “He’s very physical and strong. Our quarterbacks will probably share reps.”
Senior Marco Carrillo is a blur out of the backfield, able to run downhill and catch passes. The last two seasons he has been the runner-up to the league MVP. Carillo rushed 37 times last season for 360 yards and five touchdowns. He also had nine catches for 221 yards and three touchdowns.
Junior Daniel Diaz will be at fullback, which is “30 to 40 percent of the carries,” Medders said. Senior Damien Castellanos and junior Angel Mendoza will also get some carries. The three combined for nearly 800 yards and eight touchdowns.
“Marco is probably our best receiver,” Medders said. “We keep the ball on the ground and throw just enough to keep opponents honest.”
Sophomore Carlos Saiz will be the tight end. Sophomore guard Nathan Frisbee and junior Charlie Jeffers will key the offensive line at the guard positions.
Junior Miguel Magana, Sophomore Kelan Metzler-Pell and senior Benny Mandujano will also be on the line. Magana and Metzler-Pell are battling for the center position and they both want to play it. The other will be a tackle.
“We run a lot of verbal, no huddle offense,” Medders said. “It’s not that complicated but it does take a little bit to understand”.
Defensive front features Frisbee and Jeffers at the ends. The inside guys will feature a rotation of lineman. Linebackers are junior Cesar Valentin, junior Trey Landis and Bodle, all backed by a secondary of Carillo at safety, Castellanos and Diaz, along with Medders.
Valentin (52 tackles), Frisbee (38), Bodle (38), Carillo (28) and Castellanos (26) made a lot of stops last year. Carillo and Bodle had three sacks apiece. Valentin picked off two passes.
“It’s a playoff team,” Medders said. “We have a challenging non-league schedule where I think just about all of them are playoff teams or bigger than us. But a league championship is very possible.”
Just as long as everyone stays healthy.
Rio Vista has another week to prepare. The Rams open the season at home Friday, Aug. 25 against Amador.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.