RIO VISTA — As long as head coach Chris Medders can keep his team healthy and on the field, Rio Vista High School’s varsity football team should be able to battle for a Sierra Football League championship.

The Rams carry a lineup of 25 players. Medders was still recruiting athletes as the school year was getting underway. Rio Vista does not have enough players for a junior varsity squad this year and he had to ask some of his smaller freshmen to continue in the youth program before trying varsity football.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.