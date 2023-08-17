Let the games begin.
Six teams will be at home Friday night to open the 2023 high school football team. Armijo hosts East Union of Manteca, Fairfield has Cordova at Schaeffer Stadium, Rodriguez will be home for Sacramento, Vacaville plays at home against an old rival in Davis, Vanden is home for Cosumnes Oaks and Dixon will be at Will C. Wood.
Vacaville Christian makes the long trek to Redding Christian. Rio Vista gets another week of practice before its opener Aug. 25 at home against Amador.
Here's a breakdown of all the games in the first installment of Prep Kickoff:
East Union at Armijo
Meeting in the last five years? None.
East Union (2022): 4-7 overall, 1-4 in Valley Oak League.
3 Lancers to watch: Quarterback Kirk Simoni was 24-of-51 for 276 yards and a touchdown as a freshman. Blake Mount caught 20 passes for 218 yards and two TDs as a sophomore. Defensive tackle Sebastian Arrizano had three sacks as a sophomore.
Armijo (2022): 4-6 overall, 1-4 in MEL
3 Royals to watch: QB Willie Nickson threw for 1,294 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore and also rushed for 351 yards and six scores. Jeremiah Hill caught 32 passes for 359 yards and five TDs as a junior at Rodriguez. Defensive tackle Jericho Johnson had nine sacks as a junior and 36 solo tackles.
Cordova at Fairfield
Meeting in the last five years? None.
Cordova (2022): 3-8 overall, 2-3 in Greater Sacramento League.
3 Lancers to watch: Jayden Rice caught four passes for 117 yards and a touchdown, and also made 53 tackles on defense. Defensive tackle Armani Curtis II had a hand in 37 tackles as a sophomore. Aleksey Medvedev had nine tackles as a junior and rushed for 38 yards.
Fairfield (2022): 0-10 overall, 0-5 in MEL.
3 Falcons to watch: Tre'von Moten rushed for 279 yards as a sophomore and made 16 tackles in a season limited by injury. Josh Tucker made 14 catches for 226 yards and two touchdowns as a junior receiver, and had 16 tackles and two interceptions on defense. Jeff Carr made 35 tackles on defense.
Sacramento at Rodriguez
Meetings in the last five years? None.
Sacramento (2022): 2-8, 1-5 Capital Athletic League.
3 Dragons to watch: Senior Lamar Radcliffe, a Utah commit, rushed for 2,109 yards and 23 touchdowns as a sophomore and missed nearly all of 2022 with an injury. Kendahl Hearne caught 28 passes for 714 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior. Junior Corie Radcliffe, Lamar’s cousin, made 86 tackles as a junior.
3 Mustangs to watch: Quarterback Dylan Burke threw for 860 yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore and rushed for 139 and two scores. Bentley Williams rushed for 286 yards and three touchdowns. Linebacker Trevor Crommie racked up 55 tackles as a junior.
Cosumnes Oaks at Vanden
Meetings in the last five years? None.
Cosumnes Oaks (2022): 4-6, 3-3 in the Delta League.
3 to watch in Wolfpack: Kam Totton threw for 384 yards and four TDs as a sophomore and made 51 tackles at linebacker. Myles Mcfarlane caught 51 passes for 770 yards and six touchdowns as a junior. Linebacker Anthony Watkins had a hand in 66 tackles.
Vanden (2022): 12-2 overall, 4-1 in the MEL
3 Vikings to watch: Jordan Jones rushed for 457 yards and scored seven touchdowns as a junior. Brayden Chavez caught 35 passes for 565 yards and four TDs as a junior. Marcellus Chandler had a hand in 46 tackles from the defensive backfield and made six interceptions as a junior.
Davis at Vacaville
Meetings in the last five years? Vacaville has three wins (49-21 in 2022), (45-8 in 2021) and (28-21 in Covid year of 2020) in recent matchups in what was once a long-time series.
Davis (2022): 2-8 overall, 0-6 in Delta League.
3 Blue Devils to watch: Statistics were unavailable. AJ Hasson is a junior tight end and defensive lineman with Division I offers.
Vacaville (2022): 8-4 overall, 5-0 in the MEL.
3 Bulldogs to watch: Running back Christian Diosdado rushed for 1,149 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior, also catching 14 passes for 97 yards and two TDs. Jemeir Buckner caught 25 passes for 297 yards and four touchdowns as a junior, and also had three interceptions on defense. Noah Siaosi, a San Jose State commit, had a hand in 34 tackles on defense, which included four sacks.
Dixon at Wood
Meetings in the last five years? Wood earned the win last year 19-6.
Dixon (2022): 10-3 overall, 4-1 in Golden Empire League.
3 Rams to watch: Jordan Sengmany and Leo Iglesias had big junior years thanks to talented senior quarterback Jett Harris. Sengmany caught 35 passes for 586 yards and six touchdowns. Iglesias had 13 catches for 233 yards and three scores. Kolten Graef had a hand in 68 tackles on defense as a junior.
Wood (2022): 5-6 overall, 2-3 in the ME.L
3 Wildcats to watch: Randy Chalmers IV made 55 tackles on defense as a sophomore. Zephaniah Sitaietasi had 35 tackles as a junior. Diego Madriz picked up a pair of sacks as a sophomore.
Vacaville Christian at Redding Christian
Meetings in the last five years?
Vacaville Christian (2022): 2-8 overall, 2-3 in the Sierra Delta League.
3 Falcons to watch: DeShawn Seymore had 12 catches for 128 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman, including two interceptions on defense. Giovanni Calderson caught nine passes for 133 yards and a score. Linebacker Kobe Powell had a hand in 99 tackles as a freshman.
Redding Christian (2022): 3-6 overall, 3-5 in Cascade Valley League.
3 Lions to watch: Max Beasley threw for 512 yards and five touchdowns, rushed 80 times for 299 yards, and had 56 tackles and two interceptions on defense. Micah Putnam caught nine passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns. Noah Golstrom had a hand in 100 tackles.
