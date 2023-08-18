FAIRFIELD — The night before a game is vastly different for Alex Hubbard the football coach then it ever was for Alex Hubbard the football player.
"As a coach, I'm more relaxed," Hubbard said. "I've done everything I can do to get them prepared in the four days leading up to the game. As a player, I was nervous. The show was about to start."
Hubbard leads his Fairfield High School varsity football team into his second season opener when the Falcons host Cordova of Rancho Cordova Friday night at Schaeffer Stadium.
The roster is up to 30 players, morale has improved and Hubbard doesn't mince words when he says he's tired of moral victories.
"I want to win some games and be able to compete in most games," he said. "I don't want to be blown out. There's a lot of potential in this team and we are prepared. We had a scrimmage last Friday night and we did really well."
Fairfield has one victory since 2018 and that was by forfeit in 2021. The Falcons haven't won a league game since 2016. And the program hasn't gone to the playoffs since 2009 when Hubbard himself as a star on the team.
Fairfield didn’t score a touchdown in the MEL until the season finale in 2022. The Falcons nearly pulled off an upset of Armijo before the Royals rallied late for an 18-12 victory.
"It wasn't in the cards, but we played pretty well in that game," Hubbard said. "I hope we can carry some momentum from how we played at the end of the season."
The non-league losses came to Benicia (47-8), Vallejo (41-19), Davis (38-0), Alhambra (20-0) and Dixon (47-6) in 2022. This year the Falcons take aim at Cordova, Benicia, Vallejo, Davis and Oakmont of Roseville.
Hubbard took over the program last year preaching patience. He has talked about small steps. Fairfield football has been down for several years and, like Rome, won't be built in a day.
"The biggest change this season has been the offseason commitment," Hubbard said. "We had more kids in June, and even May, then we've ever had. That helped build team camaraderie."
Hubbard holds his alma mater with special regard and was one of the best to don the black and red. He still holds the city career record with 117 catches, despite missing the better part of four games his senior year in 2009 with injuries. Hubbard also set city records for receiving yards (2,249) and receiving touchdowns (25).
He went on to a solid career at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. Previous to Cal Poly, Hubbard played at the College of San Mateo.
Hubbard returned to Fairfield after college and served the football program in assistant roles. He was a defensive backs coach in 2015. In 2017, he was elevated to defensive coordinator. Hubbard stepped away during the Covid-19 pandemic but returned in 2021 to serve as head coach of the junior varsity team.
What's ahead for the Falcons in 2023? That's still to be determined, but Hubbard knows the program is going in the right direction.
"I'm excited to see how we have progressed and see how our young offense line performs," Hubbard added.
