FAIRFIELD — Head coach Alex Hubbard has a "turnover chain" that he awards to a Fairfield High School varsity football player that comes away with a takeaway.
A number of Falcons got to share the fashion piece in a dominating performance Friday night.
On the third play from scrimmage, Patrick Moten got the first honors. Moten rushed in, scooped up a bad snap by Benicia and raced 31 yards for a touchdown. It would be one of eight touchdowns the Falcons scored in a 53-12 rout of the Panthers at Schaefer Stadium.
Fairfield has now won two games in a row. That is a feat the football program hasn't accomplished since 2015. Coupled with the 49-0 win over Cordova on opening night, Fairfield hasn't scored that many points (102) in two games since the head coach was a stalwart receiver for the team in 2009.
The 37-game losing streak prior to the season is no longer relevant.
"Hard work and dedication," Hubbard said of the early season success. "When you trust the process, these are the results. We got off to a good start and kept it going."
Fairfield scored 20 first-quarter points and kept up the pace for three more quarters. After Moten secured his "scoop and score," quarterback Tristen Smith raced 13-yard on another possession for a score and Elijah Anaya ended a Falcons' drive with a 1-yard touchdown. Smith completed a 31-yard touchdown pass to Josh Tucker – the first of three on the night – in the second quarter and the Falcons led 26-12 at halftime.
The third quarter featured three more scores. Smith threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Damauryon Rumsey. Jaiden Johnson intercepted a pass and raced 75 yards for a "pick six." The big strike was a 79-yard connection between Smith and Tucker for another touchdown. Tre'von Moten added a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Tre'von Moten helped set the tone on the night with the physicality with which he ran, often pushing aside would-be tacklers. Smith, through two games, has shown great speed and an accurate throwing arm.
"We knew we had the foundation to build on this season," Moten said. "We could see we have a lot of talent. We've started something special. We did good tonight, got off to a good start and finished well."
Smith finished 7-of-9 for 198 yards and three touchdowns. Moten rushed nine times for 54 yards and a score. Tucker also finished with three catches for 120 yards and the two scores.
The defensive also did its job. Rumsey also had an interception. Aden Vig and Jamonte Mckinley had sacks. Zach Gray led the team with six tackles. Davion Johnson made two tackles behind the line of scrimmage.
Benicia quarterback Owen Wittry threw three touchdown passes, two to Daniel Valdez and one to Truedell Minnieweather Jr. Wittry threw for 182 yards and Valdez was the leading receiver with five catches for 105 yards. But the Falcons limited the Panthers rushing game and held Benicia to just one touchdown in each of the first three quarters.
Fairfield heads to Vallejo next Friday with the goal of securing three straight wins.
"I was a little disappointed that our team stepped out of character," Hubbard said of several penalties, including one ejection. "We're still learning how to win."
